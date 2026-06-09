Top Frontier Investment Holdings Announces 2026 Annual Stockholders' Meeting

The company will hold its annual meeting via remote communication on July 9, 2026, with details on proxy submission and document availability.

Top Frontier Investment Holdings Inc. has announced that its 2026 Annual Stockholders Meeting will be held on July 9, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. via remote communication .

The company will provide electronic copies of relevant documents, including the minutes of the 2025 meeting, the notice of meeting, definitive information statement, management report, sample ballot and proxy form, the 2025 annual report (SEC Form 17-A), the first quarter 2026 report (SEC Form 17-Q), and a summary of board resolutions since July 9, 2025. These documents are accessible on the company website and through the Philippine Stock Exchange Electronic Disclosure Generation Technology (PSE Edge).

Stockholders wishing to attend the meeting must participate remotely by following the procedures outlined below. Stockholders or their proxies must submit ballots and proxies by the designated deadline. Validation will occur at the SMC Stock Transfer Service Corporation office located at the SMC Head Office Complex, 40 San Miguel Avenue, Mandaluyong City, Philippines. For individual stockholders, ballots or proxies must be accompanied by a scanned copy of a valid government-issued photo ID for identity verification.

Corporate stockholders must include a Corporate Secretary's certification authorizing the representative to vote. Ballots and proxies do not need notarization, but hard copies and notarized Secretary's Certificates should be sent to the SMC Stock Transfer Service Corporation office within a reasonable time after the meeting. A sample ballot and proxy are attached to the definitive information statement for convenience. The company will entertain questions and comments after the presentation of the annual report.

Stockholders may submit questions in advance via email or write them on the ballot or proxy. Unanswered questions will be forwarded to the Office of the Corporate Secretary for a response. The definitive information statement details the nomination, pre-screening, and voting procedures for board elections and other agenda items. Stockholders with shares held through brokers should contact their brokers directly for guidance on participation.

For further questions or clarification on the meeting procedure, stockholders can email the company. This announcement serves as an official notice for all interested parties to prepare for the upcoming annual meeting





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Top Frontier Investment Holdings Annual Stockholders Meeting 2026 Remote Communication Proxy Voting

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