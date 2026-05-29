The Nürburgring Nordschleife has been the stage for numerous production car records over the years, with manufacturers continually pushing the limits of their vehicles to achieve the fastest times. Among the top 20 fastest production cars around the Nürburgring, the Ferrari 296 GTB holds the current record with a time of 6min 58.70sec.

The Nürburgring Nordschleife has been the stage for numerous production car records over the years, with manufacturers continually pushing the limits of their vehicles to achieve the fastest times.

Among the top 20 fastest production cars around the Nürburgring, the Ferrari 296 GTB holds the current record with a time of 6min 58.70sec, achieved by Christian Gebhardt in 2023. The car was equipped with the Assetto Fiorano package, which shaved off around 12kg from the 1,470kg dry weight. Ferrari's current production car record holder is a testament to the marque's dedication to performance and speed.

However, Ferrari famously doesn't give an official toss about flinging its cars around the 'Ring, leaving it to external teams to set records. The Lamborghini Aventador SuperVeloce LP750-4 is another notable entry on the list, managing 6min 59.73sec in 2015 with the help of a 50kg weight reduction through the use of carbon-fiber door and sill panels.

The Aventador SV's record-breaking lap was a result of a diet that saw the removal of sound deadening, carpet, and even the stereo in the name of lightness. Other notable entries on the list include the Porsche 918 Spyder, which became the first street-legal production car to break the seven-minute barrier in 2015, and the Porsche 911 GT3 RS (991.2), which became the third production Porsche to break the seven-minute barrier in 2018.

The 911 GT3 RS recorded 6min 56.4sec, some 24 seconds faster than what the previous GT3 RS model could manage. The car was driven by Porsche works race driver Kévin Estre, who went head-to-head with Porsche development driver Lars Kern to set the fastest lap. The combined four laps reportedly only had tenths of a second apart.

The list also includes the Lamborghini Huracan Performante LP640-4, which achieved a time of 6min 56.45sec in 2017 thanks to a new 'Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva' active aero system and a 40kg weight reduction over the standard Huracan. The car was driven by Marco Mapelli, who took the camouflage-liveried Performante around the Nordschleife in under seven minutes.

The list also features the Porsche 911 GT3 (992.2), which set a new record for the fastest production car with a manual gearbox around the 'Ring in 2025. The car recorded a time of 6min 56.29sec, which is 9.5 seconds faster than the Dodge Viper ACR. The list also includes the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Manthey Kit, which smashed its previous time by 12 seconds in 2024.

The car was driven by a Porsche team and achieved a time of 6min 55.53sec. The list also features the Porsche 911 GT3 Manthey Kit (992.2), which recorded a time of 6min 52.98sec in 2024. The car was driven by a Porsche team and achieved a time that is faster than the production-spec Xiaomi SU7 Ultra.

The list also includes the Yangwang U9 Xtreme, which briefly became the fastest electric production car around the Nürburgring with a time of 6min 59.15sec in 2025. The car was driven by a team and achieved a time that is faster than the combined 2,959hp from its four electric motors. The list also features the Dodge Viper ACR, which achieved a time of 7min 1.30sec in 2017.

The car was driven by Lance Arnold and was supplied from a Texas dealership. The list also includes the Ferrari 488 Pista, which achieved a time of 7min 0.03sec in 2019. The car was driven by Christian Gebhardt and was equipped with the Assetto Fiorano package





TopGearPh / 🏆 21. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nürburgring Production Car Records Ferrari 296 GTB Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce LP750-4 Porsche 918 Spyder Porsche 911 GT3 RS Lamborghini Huracan Performante LP640-4 Porsche 911 GT3 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Manthey Kit Porsche 911 GT3 Manthey Kit Yangwang U9 Xtreme Dodge Viper ACR Ferrari 488 Pista

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