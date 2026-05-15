Tom Holland Teases Bigger Action Sequences and More Practical Stunts in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day!'

Tom Holland, the star of the upcoming superhero movie 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day!', is excited about the bigger action sequences and more practical stunts in the film. He also teased the grounded and immersive feel of the movie, which will follow the story four years after the mind-wipe events of 'Spider-Man: Far From Home.'

Tom Holland is in for bigger action sequences and more practical stunts in " Spider-Man : Brand New Day!

" In the behind-the-scene featurette released on Thursday, Tom and director Destin Daniel Cretton discussed filming the movie's explosive opening sequence. Cretton shared that filming began with a major action set piece, which he described as an exciting way to kick off production. Tom also teased the grounded and immersive feel of the upcoming superhero movie. According to Cretton, the production also drew huge crowds during filming.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is set to hit theaters on July 31. It will follow the story four years after the mind-wipe events of "Spider-Man: Far From Home.

" Peter Parker, now alone after erasing himself from the lives of those he loves, is seen undergoing a physical evolution that threatens his existence. —Carby Rose Basina/JCB GMA New





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Spider-Man Tom Holland Action Sequences Practical Stunts Explosive Opening Sequence Grounded And Immersive Feel Mind-Wipe Events Physical Evolution Theater Release Date Behind-The-Scenes Featurette

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