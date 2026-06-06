Tolman Edition XR3i: A Modern Reinterpretation of a Classic Ford Escort

British specialist Tolman has transformed a 1980s Ford Escort XR3i into the Tolman Edition XR3i. This modified classic features a doubled power output from a enhanced 1.6-liter Zetec engine, upgraded suspension with Bilstein dampers, larger AP Racing brakes, and period-correct interior touches. The project focuses on recapturing the original's driving spirit while integrating reliable modern performance, following Tolman's acclaimed work on the Peugeot 205 GTI and Honda Integra Type R.

Tolman , a renowned British classic car restorer and modifier, has released the Tolman Edition XR3i, a meticulously reimagined Ford Escort XR3i from the 1980s. This project follows their previous successful transformations of icons like the Peugeot 205 GTI and Honda Integra Type R , where the philosophy centered on capturing the original's essence while integrating discreet, modern performance and comfort upgrades.

The process began with a complete tear-down and restoration of the original bodyshell, addressing inevitable rust and corrosion by carefully cutting out affected sections and welding in new metal to ensure structural integrity and longevity. Under the hood, the original 1.6-liter engine has been significantly enhanced. It now features a 16-valve Zetec cylinder head, new pistons, connecting rods, and a strengthened bottom end, all managed by a modern engine control unit (ECU).

These modifications have nearly doubled the power output, from the original figure to approximately 150 horsepower, with torque climbing to 163 Nm. This power is sent to the front wheels through a robust five-speed manual transmission. The driving experience is further refined with the installation of Bilstein dampers, a new anti-roll bar, and technical insights and specific components sourced from the homologation-special RS1600i.

To safely harness the increased performance, the braking system has been upgraded with AP Racing discs at the front and new discs replacing the original rear drums. Stopping power is complemented by stainless steel brake lines. The car rides on 15-inch bespoke alloy wheels designed by Tolman, which fill the wheel arches appropriately while maintaining a respectable, standard ride height-it is not slammed to the ground.

For modern convenience and safety, LED headlights have been fitted, along with a contemporary alarm and immobilizer system. The interior retains a period-correct feel with the inclusion of a classic Blaupunkt radio and special Daytona cloth trim. Chris Tolman, the company's founder, emphasizes that their goal is not merely to install modern running gear into a restored shell, but to recapture the emotional connection and driving character that customers remember and yearn for.

The result is a car that feels like the mental image of the original, yet performs with heightened reliability and ability. Only a limited number of these re-engineered classics will be produced, and Tolman has already announced that two more secret projects are scheduled for later this year, sparking speculation among enthusiasts about which future icons will receive their treatment.

The Tolman Edition XR3i represents a growing trend in the automotive world: the respectful and intelligent upgrade of beloved classics, bridging the gap between nostalgic desire and modern expectations without sacrificing authenticity





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Tolman Ford Escort Xr3i Classic Car Restomod Xr3i Peugeot 205 GTI Honda Integra Type R British Modified Car Zetec Engine Bilstein AP Racing Brakes

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