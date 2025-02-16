Tolentino Backs Iloilo-Capiz-Aklan Expressway Project

Senator Francis Tolentino expressed his support for the proposed Iloilo-Capiz-Aklan Expressway project, emphasizing its potential to boost tourism and economic growth in the region.

ILOILO CITY – Reelectionist Sen. Francis Tolentino expressed his support for the proposed Iloilo-Capiz-Aklan Expressway (ICAEx) project in Panay Island. During a recent rally of the administration Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas in Iloilo City, Tolentino stated, 'It's always in the early stages, but I support its finalization and completion.' He further elaborated, 'Boracay (Island) will be closer to Iloilo City.

' The Department of Public Works and Highways-Public Private Partnership Service (DPWH-PPP Service) has presented the ICAEx project to the Iloilo provincial government. The DPWH-PPP Service highlights that the expressway will address congestion on national roads, optimize logistical networks for delivering goods, enhance emergency response capabilities, and stimulate tourism development.Tolentino believes that improved transportation infrastructure can significantly propel Iloilo City's potential in medical tourism. 'Investing in our medical schools and strengthening our infrastructure will not only improve the lives of Ilonggo people but also attract medical tourists, which will boost the local economy,' he added





