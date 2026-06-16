TNT vs Barangay Ginebra Set for Epic Game 7 in PBA Commissioner's Cup Final

A high‑stakes Game 7 pits defending champion TNT Tropang Giga against Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, with both sides seeking redemption after a dramatic series that featured record‑breaking performances from imports Chris McCullough and Justin Brownlee.

Forty‑eight minutes or more of intense basketball will determine which of the two indomitable squads will finally claim the PBA Commissioner's Cup crown. The stage is set for a do‑or‑die Game 7 between the defending champions TNT Tropang Giga and the storied Barangay Ginebra San Miguel.

Both teams have shown relentless hunger, pride and a refusal to quit, turning the final into a pure test of nerve under the bright lights of the MOA Arena, where a sell‑out crowd is expected to fill every seat. The previous encounter, Game 6, ended with a 98‑90 win for TNT, a match highlighted by an extraordinary duel between import Chris McCullough, who poured in 53 points and snatched 22 rebounds, and Ginebra's own import Justin Brownlee, who answered with 52 points in a classic 90s‑style shootout.

McCullough, who already earned a championship ring with San Miguel in 2019, stressed that his team's motivation and momentum are high, but that they must finish the job with disciplined, team‑first basketball. Ginebra entered the series with a 3‑2 lead after a dramatic 100‑95 overtime victory in Game 5, a game in which Brownlee erupted for 54 points.

That win placed the Gin Kings in a position where TNT must win twice to clinch the title, a scenario the Tropang Giga have experienced before. Coach Chot Reyes reminded his players that they have been in similar pressure situations and urged them to clear their minds and hearts, focusing only on executing the game plan.

He emphasized that the team is prepared for the full 96‑minute stretch that a best‑of‑seven series can demand, and now they face another decisive 48 minutes. The failed closeout by Ginebra in Game 6 evokes memories of last season's finals, when the team won the first five games only to lose the next two to TNT and settle for runner‑up.

Tim Cone, Ginebra's tactician, remains confident, saying the squad feels good heading into Game 7 and believes they have what it takes to seize the championship. Both coaches and players recognize that this final will be a battle of wills as much as skill, with the winner earning the glory of a seventh consecutive championship appearance and the loser left to ponder another near‑miss.

The drama will unfold at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, and the outcome will be written in the annals of Philippine basketball history





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PBA TNT Tropang Giga Barangay Ginebra Game 7 Chris Mccullough

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