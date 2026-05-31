TNT Tropang Giga Oust Meralco Bolts in Game 6, Advance to PBA Commissioner's Cup Finals

TNT defeated Meralco 97-94 in Game 6 of the PBA Commissioner's Cup semifinals to reach the Finals for the fifth straight conference. Jordan Heading scored 30 points, and the team overcame import Chris McCullough's foul out.

TNT Tropang Giga secured their spot in the PBA Commissioner's Cup Finals after a hard-fought 97-94 victory over the Meralco Bolts in Game 6 of their semifinal series on Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

The win gave TNT a 4-2 series victory and marked their fifth consecutive Finals appearance, a streak that began in the 2024 Governors' Cup. The game was a testament to TNT's resilience, especially after import Chris McCullough fouled out with just over four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. At that point, TNT held a 94-88 lead, but Meralco quickly capitalized on the absence of McCullough, launching a 6-0 run to tie the game at 94-94.

However, TNT responded with composure, as Jordan Heading completed a three-point play to regain the lead. Meralco had two chances to tie or take the lead in the final seconds: CJ Cansino missed a four-point attempt, and Jason Brickman failed to convert a three-pointer, allowing TNT to seal the victory. Heading was the hero for TNT, finishing with 30 points on seven three-pointers, along with one rebound and one assist.

McCullough contributed 22 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists, and two steals before fouling out. Other key contributors for TNT included Calvin Oftana with 12 points, and Kib Montalbo (Ganuelas-Rosser) with nine points. For Meralco, import Patrick Gardner ended his PBA stint with a dominant performance of 32 points and 13 rebounds, while Chris Newsome added 15 points. The Bolts also got double-digit scoring from Cliff Hodge (11 points), Raymond Almazan (Quinto) with 14 points, and Jason Brickman (11 points).

Meralco fought hard but ultimately fell short in a series that saw several lead changes and dramatic moments. TNT head coach Chot Reyes credited his team's all-Filipino experience for the victory, noting that earlier in the series, the team had proven they could compete without an import. After McCullough fouled out, Reyes reminded his players of their success in Games 2 and 3 when they played without their import due to an injury to Bol Bol.

I think a big factor was the second half of Game 2 and Game 3 of this series, Reyes recalled. Although we lost Game 2, our message to the players was that we had proven that we could play this team all-Filipino. We almost pulled Game 2 out, and that helped us win Game 3 even without an import. That situation happened again today in the last quarter when C-Mac fouled out.

Again, it was just a reminder in the huddle that I told the players that we have been here before. We know how to play without an import, and that is what it is going to take to win this game. The Tropang Giga will now await the winner of the other semifinal series between the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and the San Miguel Beermen.

The Finals are set to begin next week, with TNT aiming to capture their third championship under Reyes. The team's depth and resilience have been key factors throughout the playoffs, and they will look to carry that momentum into the championship round





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