TNT Forces Decisive Game 5 in PBA Commissioner's Cup with Dominant Victory Over Barangay Ginebra

In a crucial Game 4 of the PBA Season 50 Commissioner's Cup Finals, TNT Tropang 5G defeated Barangay Ginebra San Miguel 106-98 to even the series at 2-2. Jordan Heading delivered a stellar performance with 29 points, six rebounds and eight assists, while Chris McCullough contributed 24 points and 14 rebounds. The win sets up aWinner-takes-all Game 5 after the Gin Kings had previously taken a series lead.

MANILA, Philippines - Jordan Heading and Chris McCullough propelled TNT Tropang 5G to a pivotal 106-98 victory over Barangay Ginebra San Miguel in Game 4 of the PBA Season 50 Commissioner's Cup Finals on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The win evens the best-of-seven championship series at two games apiece, turning it into a decisive best-of-three affair heading into Game 5. Before a crowd of 16,823 fans at the Big Dome, TNT seized control with a dominant third quarter that put the game out of reach for the defending champions. Heading, the left-handed sharpshooter, scored a team-high 29 points on efficient shooting, connecting on five three-pointers.

He complemented his scoring with six rebounds and eight assists, orchestrating the offense while keeping the Gin Kings' defense on its heels. McCullough was equally impactful, pouring in 24 points and corralling 14 rebounds, dominating the paint on both ends. Jayson Castro added 14 points off the bench, providing veteran stability and timely scoring. The turning point came in the third period when TNT unleashed a 15-4 run that transformed a narrow advantage into a commanding 92-74 lead.

That surge effectively broke the spirit of Barangay Ginebra, who had entered the game with the momentum after winning Game 3. The Tropang 5G maintained their intensity through the fourth quarter, weathering a late surge from the Gin Kings to secure the win. Despite the loss, the night held significant recognition for Barangay Ginebra. Prior to tip-off, import Justin Brownlee was honored as the Best Import of the Conference, while local standout RJ Abarrientos received the Best Player award.

Brownlee led the Gin Kings with 32 points, continuing his stellar play throughout the playoffs, while Abarrientos added 21 points in the defeat. Their efforts weren't enough to overcome TNT's balanced attack and defensive resolve. The victory marks a dramatic shift in the series. After dropping the first two games at home, TNT showed resilience by stealing Game 3 on the road and now dominating Game 4.

The series will now return to the Smart Araneta Coliseum for Game 5, where the champion will be crowned. TNT's ability to contain Barangay Ginebra's star-powered offense, particularly through the timely contributions of Heading and McCullough, has set the stage for an epic finale to the Commissioner's Cup





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PBA Commissioner's Cup Finals TNT Tropang Giga Barangay Ginebra San Miguel Jordan Heading Chris Mccullough Justin Brownlee RJ Abarrientos Best Import Best Player Game 4 Best-Of-Three Series

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