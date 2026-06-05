TNT Evens Series with Ginebra Behind Oftana, Heading, McCullough

Calvin Oftana scored 31 points, Chris McCullough had a double-double, and Jordan Heading hit a key three-pointer as TNT beat Barangay Ginebra 101-94 in Game 2 to level their PBA Commissioner's Cup semifinal series at 1-1.

Calvin Oftana ignited a dominant start for TNT, and Jordan Heading alongside Chris McCullough delivered crucial plays down the stretch to fend off Barangay Ginebra in Game 2 of their PBA Commissioner's Cup semifinal series.

The Tropang Giga leveled the best-of-seven affair at 1-1 with a 101-94 victory at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Friday. Oftana, seeking redemption after missing a potential game-tying shot in Game 1, came out firing on all cylinders. He poured in a game-high 31 points on an efficient 11-of-18 shooting, grabbed nine rebounds, and dished out an assist. McCullough posted a double-double with 19 points and 16 rebounds, adding four assists, two steals, and two blocks.

After Oftana's early barrage propelled TNT to a 27-12 lead in the first quarter, the Tropang Giga maintained control, taking a 48-33 halftime advantage. Oftana nailed a three-pointer to open the fourth period, and RR Pogoy followed suit to extend the lead to 90-71 as Ginebra struggled to find its rhythm.

However, the Gin Kings mounted a furious rally behind Jeremiah Gray and RJ Abarrientos. Gray converted a four-point play and then drilled a triple to cut the deficit to 12, later adding a layup to make it 92-82. Abarrientos, who had been quiet in the first three quarters, erupted with back-to-back three-pointers, pulling Ginebra within seven at 95-88. Heading then stopped the bleeding with a corner triple off a McCullough pass, restoring a 10-point cushion.

Ginebra refused to fade, as Abarrientos and rookie John Abis sparked a 6-0 run to trim the gap to 98-94 with 58.6 seconds remaining. But TNT held its nerve, with Oftana and McCullough sinking three free throws in the final seconds to secure the victory. TNT head coach Chot Reyes emphasized the need for constant vigilance, noting that Ginebra's bench production from John Abis, Jeremiah Gray, and Isaac Go kept them in the game.

Abarrientos finished with 21 points, three rebounds, three assists, and two steals, while Justin Brownlee led Ginebra with 24 points, 15 rebounds, and three assists. The series shifts to Game 3 on Sunday, with both teams looking to gain the upper hand in a tightly contested matchup. TNT aims to maintain its aggressive start and defensive intensity, while Ginebra will seek to avoid another slow start and capitalize on its deep rotation.

The Tropang Giga will also look to build on Oftana's resurgence, as the former No. 3 overall pick has rediscovered his scoring touch at a critical juncture. Meanwhile, McCullough's versatility and rebounding remain vital for TNT, as he continues to anchor the frontcourt against a formidable Ginebra frontline led by Brownlee and Japeth Aguilar. Heading's poise under pressure and timely shooting have also been instrumental, especially in crunch time situations.

On the other side, Ginebra's Abarrientos and Gray provide a dynamic backcourt punch off the bench, while veterans like LA Tenorio and Scottie Thompson are expected to step up in the coming games. The Gin Kings will also look to tighten their defense on Oftana, who has proven to be a matchup problem with his ability to score from all three levels. As the series progresses, adjustments will be key for both sides.

TNT's ability to sustain its hot shooting and control the boards will be tested, while Ginebra will aim to impose its will in the paint and force turnovers to ignite transition offense. The stakes are high as each team vies for a spot in the finals, with the Tropang Giga seeking to defend their title and the Gin Kings aiming to reclaim championship glory.

The atmosphere at the Araneta Coliseum is expected to be electric for the next installment of this compelling encounter, featuring two of the league's most storied franchises





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PBA Commissioner's Cup TNT Tropang Giga Barangay Ginebra Calvin Oftana

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