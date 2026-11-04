Tito Sotto files Senate Resolution 751 on unauthorized absences

Senate President Pro Tempore Tito Sotto filed Senate Resolution No. 751 on October 27 to set guidelines on prolonged unauthorized absences of senators. The resolution cites a policy gap on sanctions and calls for revisiting Senate rules to uphold public trust.

Senate President Pro Tempore Vicente Tito Sotto III has filed a resolution seeking to institutionalize guidelines addressing the prolonged unauthorized absence of members of the Senate.

Resolution Targets Prolonged Senate Absences

Sotto, chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges, filed Senate Resolution No. 751 on October 27. Under the resolution, he pointed out a policy gap regarding the possible sanction on senators with prolonged unauthorized absences, making them unable to participate in major legislative functions. Such absenteeism and neglect of duty is deemed a waste of taxpayer funds and has caused public clamor over the past months, the resolution read.

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The Senate President Pro Tempore thus underscored the need to revisit the current Rules of the Senate to study the best possible approach regarding the matter with the view of ensuring highest standards of public service commensurate to the trust reposed by the electorate. As public servants elected by the Filipino people and whose salaries and allowances are derived from the taxes they have paid, we owe it to them to perform our duties with diligence and to represent them in the legislative framework, the resolution added.

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Sotto serves as chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges. He filed the measure on October 27 as Senate Resolution No. 751. The resolution highlights that prolonged unauthorized absences prevent senators from participating in major legislative functions. It also states that such absenteeism and neglect of duty amount to a waste of taxpayer funds and have sparked public clamor in recent months.

Sotto Urges High Standards of Public Service

Sotto said the Senate must revisit its current rules to determine the best possible approach to the issue. He stressed the goal of ensuring the highest standards of public service commensurate to the trust reposed by the electorate. He added that public servants elected by the Filipino people, whose salaries and allowances come from taxes they have paid, owe it to them to perform their duties with diligence and to represent them in the legislative framework.