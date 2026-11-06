Titing Manalili Returns for Letran Knights in NCAA Season 102 Loss

Letran Knights guard Titing Manalili overcomes injury doubts in NCAA Season 102 return against Emilio Aguinaldo College despite 78-71 defeat.

Titing Manalili of the Letran Knights returned to the court on November 5, 2026, marking a significant personal milestone during NCAA Season 102. The veteran guard faced a dual challenge of physical recovery and mental resilience after a prolonged absence due to injury. His return game concluded with a 78-71 loss to Emilio Aguinaldo College, but the focus remained on his gradual reintegration into competitive play.

Manalili Overcomes Injury Doubts

Manalili emphasized that his primary objective was to regain confidence ahead of the postseason bracket. He acknowledged the stark difference between controlled practice environments and the high-stakes pressure of official NCAA games. The guard expressed nervousness about his form, noting that practical drills do not always translate directly to match scenarios.

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He stated that his goal was to ensure he felt comfortable and capable by the time the quarterfinals arrived. The return to action served as a critical step in his rehabilitation process, allowing him to test his readiness against a live opponent. This gradual approach was designed to mitigate the risk of further injury while rebuilding his game rhythm.

Training Adjustments and Preparation

The guard revealed that his preparation for this specific matchup involved limited team sessions and extensive individual work. Before the game, Manalili had only participated in two official team training sessions. To compensate for the lost time, he dedicated himself to extra workouts and personal conditioning routines.

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This self-directed effort was necessary because he had been sidelined for a significant period. The physical demand of keeping up with the team's pace after such a long break presented a substantial challenge. Manalili recognized that maintaining fitness levels while recovering required a unique and rigorous approach to training.

Team Context and Playoff Implications

While the individual focus was on Manalili, the team context provided a backdrop of security and opportunity. Letran had already secured a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Season 102 playoffs. This standing allowed the coaching staff to manage player minutes and workload carefully during the group stage.

The victory of Emilio Aguinaldo College highlighted the competitive nature of the league, even for teams with secured brackets. The match served as a proving ground for players returning from injury and those establishing their roles in the postseason. The result did not alter Letran's top seed position in Group B, a status previously reinforced by contributions from Jimboy Estrada.

Final Group Stage Matchup

Letran is scheduled to close out its group-stage campaign against the University of Perpetual Help System DALTA. This upcoming game will determine the final seeding dynamics before the playoffs begin in earnest. The Knights will look to build on the lessons learned from the loss to Emilio Aguinaldo College.

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The return of Manalili adds depth and experience to the roster for the critical playoff runs. His successful reintegration, despite the defeat, signals a positive development for the team's long-term prospects. The coaching staff will likely monitor his performance closely as they prepare for the postseason challenges ahead.