Tingog Party-list Rep. Jude Acidre and 41 lawmakers file House Resolution seeking inquiry into alleged robbery and extortion activities by PGMN

The resolution, filed by Rep. Acidre and 38 other fellow Tingog representatives along with 38 colleagues who belong to various party-list organizations, requests an inquiry into PGMN's alleged extortion activities. It is alleged that PGMN founder Franco Mabanta and several others were caught in an entrapment operation involving an alleged P300-million extortion attempt.

The Tingog Party-list Representative Jude Acidre raised concerns in a House privilege speech on May 12, 2026, about the dangers of social media platforms like PGMN ( Peanut Gallery Media Network ) engaging in ' digital blackmail ' under the guise of public commentary .

A total of 41 lawmakers filed a House Resolution (HR) 1006, seeking a congressional inquiry into alleged robbery and extortion activities committed by PGMN. The resolution was received by the House Bills and Index Service on the same day. Some lawmakers, including Acidre, believe that PGMN is far from practicing real journalism and aims to expose its alleged extortion activities as a fake news peddler





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House Resolution Tingog Party-List Peanut Gallery Media Network Digital Blackmail Robbery Extortion Harassment Legitimate Journalism Whistleblowing Public Commentary Constitutionally Protected Speech

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