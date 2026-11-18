The National Parliament of Timor-Leste formally joined the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly as its 11th member parliament during the 47th General Assembly in Makati, Philippines. The Philippines' AIPA hosting gathered 100 delegates from member countries and 99 from observer countries including Australia, South Korea, Japan, Canada, China, India and Russia.

The National Parliament of Timor-Leste was formally admitted on Wednesday as the 11th member parliament of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly ( AIPA), House Deputy Speaker Ferdinand Hernandez of South Cotabato announced.

Timor-Leste Admitted to AIPA

Hernandez, who heads the Philippine delegation to AIPA, made the announcement during the opening of the 47th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly in Makati, according to the news source. Today, we witnessed the historic milestone as the National Parliament of Timor-Leste was formally admitted as the 11th member parliament of AIPA, Hernandez said in a press conference on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. As it is, they need help from the region.

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Now that they are a member, it would be easier for them to access the different members of ASEAN in terms of trade, in terms of economic support, towards a more stable government, Hernandez added. Timor-Leste's admission followed its inclusion as a member-state of ASEAN in 2025, around 13 years after it gained observer status in the regional bloc. The young nation had long sought full membership after becoming an independent state in 2002.

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Also known as East Timor, Timor-Leste became an independent state in 2002 after a decades-long battle for nationhood by the resistance, which included now-Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao and now-President Jose Ramos-Horta, against Indonesia's occupation. AIPA is the center of communication among legislative bodies in the ASEAN and seeks to promote cooperation and understanding among the member-parliaments.

Resolutions passed by AIPA are non-binding, but the gathering is a hub for insights and best practices that participating lawmakers can bring back to their home countries to inform their lawmaking. House Speaker Martin Romualdez, who delivered a message at the event, welcomed Timor-Leste with a Filipino metaphor. In Filipino homes, when another guest arrives at mealtime, the plates do not get smaller. We simply put more rice in the pot.

That is how we welcome Timor-Leste, Dy said. He added that the people of Timor-Leste won their nationhood through great courage and sacrifice, and ASEAN welcomed them as the eleventh member last year. Now our parliaments do the same. To our friends from Timor-Leste: You have a place at this table, and there is more than enough rice for you, he added.

European Parliament in ASEAN delegation chair Wouter Beke also congratulated Timor-Leste national parliament president Maria Fernanda Lay on the historic accession of Timor-Leste to AIPA. The Philippines' AIPA hosting gathered 100 delegates from AIPA member countries and 99 delegates from observer countries that include Australia, South Korea, Japan, Canada, China, India and Russia. During the same press conference, Hernandez said that AIPA invited ASEAN member Myanmar, but only as a guest, amid continued military junta rule.

Myanmar Invited as Guest

Myanmar has been barred from participating as a full member due to the junta's actions. We only invited Myanmar as guest because we adopt the position of ASEAN as far as how they did the situation in Myanmar. We cannot detach ourselves from the position of the ASEAN, Hernandez said. If you based on the principle of ASEAN, it does not fit.

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The way the government was taken over, that is not within the principle of the ASEAN. That is why they are a guest, and we invited a non-political representation, he added. The Myanmar military junta returned to power through the violent takeover of the government, then led by democratically elected Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021, Myanmar's state counsellor at that time.

ASEAN has banned Myanmar's military leader Min Aung Hlaing and other senior junta figures from participating in the summits amid the junta's continued defiance of the Five-Point consensus, or ASEAN's bloc response to the junta's violent actions against their fellowmen. Specifically, the Five-Point consensus calls for the immediate cessation of violence in Myanmar and for all parties to exercise utmost restraint.

ASEAN Five-Point Consensus

It also calls for constructive dialogue among all parties concerned to seek a peaceful solution in the interests of the people. The consensus also calls for a special envoy of the ASEAN Chair who shall facilitate mediation of the dialogue process, with the assistance of the Secretary-General of ASEAN. ASEAN is also to provide humanitarian assistance. The special envoy, currently Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma.

Theresa Lazaro, and delegation are to visit Myanmar to meet with all parties concerned. The admission of Timor-Leste marks another step in the young nation's integration into regional institutions after its 2025 accession to ASEAN. The parliamentary assembly serves as a forum for lawmakers from across Southeast Asia to exchange views and share best practices. The event highlighted the Philippines' role as host of the 47th AIPA General Assembly, bringing together legislators from across the region and observer countries.

The gathering underscores the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in addressing regional challenges.