Timberwolves Edge Jazz 115-100 as Dosunmu Leads Win Streak

Ayo Dosunmu scored 26 points to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 115-100 victory over the Utah Jazz on November 8, 2026, extending their winning streak to four games.

The Minnesota Timberwolves secured a decisive 115-100 victory over the Utah Jazz at the Target Center on Sunday night, November 8, 2026. Ayo Dosunmu led the way with 26 points on efficient 7-for-13 shooting, anchoring a dominant performance that extended the Timberwolves' winning streak to four consecutive games. The win marks a significant turnaround for Minnesota, contrasting sharply with the Jazz's struggling start to the 2026-2027 NBA season.

Dosunmu And Ball Power Minnesota Offense

Dosunmu was the primary catalyst for the Timberwolves, converting 7 out of 13 field attempts to accumulate 26 points. He was supported by LaMelo Ball, who contributed 24 points on 10-for-20 shooting, demonstrating both scoring volume and efficiency. The duo effectively controlled the pace, allowing Minnesota to dictate the flow of the game from the opening tip. Their combined 50 points provided the offensive foundation necessary to withstand Utah's attempts to rally throughout the contest.

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Rudy Gobert anchored the interior with a double-double, recording 10 points and a game-high 15 rebounds. Jaden McDaniels added 16 points to the starting lineup's scoring output, creating a balanced attack that the Jazz defense struggled to contain. The Timberwolves shot 49.4 percent from the field overall, making 38 of 77 attempts, and connected on 37.5 percent of their three-pointers, hitting 12 of 32 attempts from beyond the arc. This shooting efficiency proved to be the decisive factor in the 15-point margin of victory.

Jazz Struggle With Ninth Loss In Ten Games

The Utah Jazz fell to a dismal record, suffering their ninth loss in their last 10 games to begin the season. Darryn Peterson attempted to single-handedly carry the offensive load, scoring 26 points on 11-for-21 shooting, but lacked sufficient support from his teammates. Keyonte George contributed 19 points and facilitated the offense with a team-high eight assists, while Jaxson Hayes added 18 points and six rebounds.

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Utah shot poorly from the field, connecting on only 42.5 percent of their attempts (37 of 87) and struggling even more from deep, where they made just 7 of 24 three-pointers for a 29.2 percent success rate. The defensive lapses and inefficient shooting prevented the Jazz from mounting a sustained challenge against a well-oiled Timberwolves machine. The loss extends a painful slide for Utah, who are finding it difficult to convert close contests into wins as the season progresses.

Third Quarter Run Decides The Outcome

The game remained competitive through the first half, but a third-quarter surge by Minnesota sealed the result. The score was tied at 25-all late in the first quarter until Trey Lyles hit a three-pointer with 0.9 seconds remaining, giving Utah a narrow 28-25 lead at the end of the opening session. Minnesota responded in the second quarter, with Ball knocking down a three-pointer with 6:45 remaining to make it 43-33 before halftime. Terrence Shannon Jr. added two free throws to give the Timberwolves a six-point lead entering the break.

Minnesota exploded in the third quarter, going on a 12-4 run that pushed their lead to 90-78 heading into the fourth quarter. Jaylen Clark capped the run with three free throws, while Bones Hyland contributed two free throws and two layups. Jaden McDaniels hit a three-pointer and Joan Beringer finished the sequence with a dunk, showcasing the team's depth and aggressive playmaking. This 12-point swing effectively broke the back of the Jazz's resistance and put the game out of reach.

Injuries And Bench Contributions Impact Play

Bench performance and player availability played unexpected roles in the game's narrative. Joan Beringer scored four points in 16 minutes off the bench despite playing with a broken nose sustained just two nights prior against the New Orleans Pelicans. His willingness to play through injury highlighted the physical toll of the NBA schedule and the depth Minnesota could rely upon. Beringer's presence allowed the starting lineup to maintain intensity without excessive fatigue.

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On the other side, Utah forward Brice Sensabaugh faced constant pressure from Minnesota guards, including Ayo Dosunmu, throughout the game. Despite the loss, individual performances like Sensabaugh's defensive efforts and Peterson's scoring output provided minor positives for Utah. However, the inability to close out the game in the fourth quarter highlighted a recurring issue for the Jazz. Minnesota now looks to build momentum with this fourth straight win, while Utah faces urgent questions regarding roster adjustments and defensive cohesion as they continue to search for their first consistent rhythm of the season.