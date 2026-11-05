Timberwolves Defeat Rockets 117-107 on Nov 4 2026 in Houston

The Minnesota Timberwolves secured a 117-107 victory over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. LaMelo Ball and Ayo Dosunmu led the scoring effort while Jonathan Kuminga closed out the game with key three-pointers.

The Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Houston Rockets with a final score of 117-107 on Wednesday at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. LaMelo Ball and Ayo Dosunmu combined for 41 points and 12 assists to anchor the offensive performance. Jonathan Kuminga provided the decisive energy down the stretch with a series of crucial three-point shots.

Ball and Dosunmu Drive Offensive Attack

LaMelo Ball scored 20 points and shot 4-for-7 from three-point range during the contest. Ayo Dosunmu contributed 21 points along with six assists for the visiting team. Their combined playmaking created significant advantages for the Timberwolves throughout the evening.

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Ball specifically pushed the team to a 104-98 lead with 4:53 remaining in the fourth quarter. He achieved this by hitting a three-pointer, assisting Jaylen Clark on a three-pointer, and driving for a layup. These consecutive plays shifted the momentum firmly in Minnesota's favor during a critical window.

Kuminga Seals Victory With Third Quarter Run

Jonathan Kuminga finished the game with 16 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. He hit a corner three-pointer before scoring a second-chance basket that extended the lead to 111-104 with 1:51 left on the clock. Kuminga added another three-pointer in front of the visiting bench with less than one minute remaining to serve as the knockout blow.

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Rockets Struggle With Turnovers Despite Sengun

Kevin Durant led the Rockets with 21 points but could not overcome defensive lapses. Alperen Sengun posted his 13th career triple-double with 17 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists. Fred VanVleet tallied 18 points for Houston in the losing effort.

The Rockets committed 18 turnovers which Minnesota converted into 33 points. This disparity in possession quality proved to be the decisive factor in the final outcome. Houston struggled to maintain leads despite strong shooting percentages in the opening periods.

Game Flow And Halftime Context

The game featured back-and-forth action from the opening tip. Reed Sheppard nailed a three-pointer for Houston and the Rockets turned a Minnesota turnover into a transition basket to take a 25-23 lead at the 2:47 mark. Kevin Durant scored 10 points in the first quarter but picked up his third foul with 15 seconds remaining.

The Timberwolves made a jumper and a layup to take a 33-30 lead into the second quarter. Houston shot 55% in the first period including 6 of 10 from behind the arc. Bones Hyland scored 19 points off the bench and continued his hot shooting in the second with a three-pointer that gave Minnesota a four-point lead.

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Sheppard sank a three-pointer to knot the game at 44 at the 6:15 mark after missing a dunk by Kuminga. Two Amen Thompson free throws with less than a second on the clock yielded a 57-57 halftime score. The Timberwolves ultimately outlasted the Rockets in a tightly contested matchup.