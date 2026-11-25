Gilas Pilipinas coach Tim Cone lauds naturalized player Bennie Boatwright for his seamless integration following a decisive victory over KL Hornbills ahead of crucial FIBA qualifiers.

Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone publicly commended naturalized guard Bennie Boatwright for his immediate and effective integration into the national team roster. This recognition followed the squad's dominant second-half performance against the Malaysian club side KL Hornbills. The victory served as the team's sole preparatory tune-up match for Window 5 of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Boatwright Integration And First Team Practice

Bennie Boatwright, an import player for the San Miguel Beermen in the Philippine Basketball Association, marked a significant milestone by participating in his first official team practice alongside teammates Mike Phillips and Kai Sotto. Coach Tim Cone highlighted the rarity and value of this full squad preparation, noting it was the first time the naturalized import had fully joined the group dynamics. Cone described Boatwright as a highly talented athlete with exceptional court vision who adapts quickly to strategic systems.

Also read Bennie Boatwright Ready to Shine for Gilas Pilipinas After Lengthy Naturalization Journey

The head coach emphasized that the naturalized player has seamlessly blended with the existing group structure. Cone observed that Boatwright possesses the ability to read the game effectively, allowing him to contribute meaningfully without disrupting the team flow. This successful integration was evident from the opening tip-off, where Gilas Pilipinas managed a tight contest before拉开差距 in the later stages.

Defensive Dominance In Second Half

While the final score was not officially released, the match narrative indicated a close contest at halftime that Gilas Pilipinas decisively closed out in the second half. Tim Cone attributed this shift in momentum primarily to the team's improved defensive intensity during the latter portion of the game. The coaching staff identified this defensive tightening as the critical factor that allowed them to blow out their opponents and secure a confident win.

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The performance provided the coaching staff with valuable insights into the team's current capabilities and areas for refinement. Cone expressed general contentment with the overall display, specifically pointing to the defensive execution as the cornerstone of their success. This tune-up game offered a practical laboratory for testing rotations and assessing how well the naturalized players complement the local talent.

Full Roster And Upcoming Qualifier Schedule

The Gilas Pilipinas squad featured a deep roster of experienced players including AJ Edu, Juan Gomez de Liaño, Quentin Millora-Brown, Chris Newsome, CJ Perez, Kevin Quiambao, Dwight Ramos, Troy Rosario, and Scottie Thompson. These veterans provided stability and leadership as they prepared for the high-stakes matches ahead. The inclusion of these key figures ensured that the team maintained a competitive edge during the preliminary warm-up session.

Looking ahead, Gilas Pilipinas is set to face Syria in Malaysia on November 27 as part of the Window 5 qualifiers. This will be immediately followed by a challenging matchup against Iran on November 29. Both fixtures are critical for the team's qualification hopes, requiring the sustained defensive focus and naturalized player integration showcased during the recent KL Hornbills game.