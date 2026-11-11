Tim Cone Welcomes Bennie Boatwright as Gilas Pilipinas Naturalized Player

Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone praises new naturalized player Bennie Boatwright, who replaces Justin Brownlee for the FIBA World Cup 2027 qualifiers.

Head coach Tim Cone has officially welcomed the arrival of Bennie Boatwright as the designated naturalized player for Gilas Pilipinas. This strategic addition is scheduled to make his competitive debut during the fifth window of the FIBA World Cup 2027 Asian Qualifiers. The national team will face Syria in a crucial matchup taking place late this November.

Cone Highlights Perimeter Shooting Talent

Cone expressed strong approval of Boatwright's inclusion in the roster, citing specific skill sets that address current team needs. He described the player as talented and noted that he will provide essential size and perimeter shooting capabilities. These attributes are viewed as a welcome addition to the existing squad dynamics.

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The coach made these comments on Tuesday night following a significant victory. Barangay Ginebra defeated San Miguel Beer with a score of 110-94 in their PBA Season 50 Governors' Cup quarterfinal series. This win secured the final spot in the semifinals for the Gin Kings.

Transition From Justin Brownlee Era

A major component of this roster change involves replacing the influential presence of Justin Brownlee. Cone acknowledged that the team will certainly miss Brownlee due to his intuitive understanding of game situations. The former import player was known for knowing exactly what to do in critical moments.

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Cone emphasized that this intuitive grasp of the game represents a significant difference between the two players. Brownlee was a well-loved resident import for Ginebra and also served as a key naturalized player for Gilas. His departure leaves a void in terms of established role clarity and veteran leadership.

The coach admitted that Boatwright might struggle initially with his assigned responsibilities. There is an expectation that the new player will need time to adjust to the specific demands of the national team system. However, Cone remains hopeful that raw talent will overcome these initial adjustment hurdles.

Roster Composition and Upcoming Schedule

Boatwright arrives in good playing condition, currently active with the Fujian Sturgeons in the Chinese Basketball Association. The 6-foot-10 former USC Trojan adds significant height to the frontcourt. He joins a diverse group of players including Kai Sotto, AJ Edu, Quentin Millora-Brown, and Mike Phillips.

These athletes were all named to the final twelve-man roster for the upcoming qualifier. The team prepares to travel and compete against Syria on November 27. This date marks the first official test for Boatwright in a Gilas Pilipinas uniform.

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Strategic Impact on National Team

The integration of a new naturalized player shifts the tactical approach for the upcoming windows. Cone's confidence in Boatwright's shooting suggests a strategy focused on spacing the floor. This contrasts with the interior dominance previously provided by Brownlee.

Observers note that the transition period will be critical for team chemistry. The coaching staff must quickly integrate Boatwright into defensive schemes and offensive sets. Success in the Syria match will depend heavily on how fast this adaptation occurs.

The announcement solidifies the national team's preparation for the next phase of qualification. With the roster finalized, attention now turns to training camp logistics. The goal is to ensure Boatwright is fully prepared before the November 27 tip-off.