Tim Cone Explains Rhenz Abando Selection for Gilas Pilipinas Roster

Philippine coach Tim Cone details why Rhenz Abando replaced Calvin Oftana in the Gilas Pilipinas roster for the FIBA World Cup 2027 Asian Qualifiers match against Syria.

Philippine national team head coach Tim Cone confirmed that Rhenz Abando was always a primary candidate for the Gilas Pilipinas squad, despite missing the national team loop for the past three years. Abando, a former NCAA Most Valuable Player, was officially named to the final twelve-man roster on Wednesday for the upcoming FIBA World Cup 2027 Asian Qualifiers fifth window. This roster selection places him on the court for the critical upcoming clash against Syria on November 27.

Abando Always on Cone Radar

Tim Cone stated that Abando was included in the initial twelve-player pool when Cone first assumed the coaching role after Chot Reyes stepped down following the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Cone noted that the process began almost three years ago when the Philippines co-hosted the tournament with Japan and Indonesia. The coach explained that while Abando was considered from the start, he was ultimately left out because he suffered a back injury at that time. Despite this earlier exclusion, Cone emphasized that Abando has consistently remained on the coaching staff's radar as a viable option for the national team.

Also read Tim Cone Welcomes Bennie Boatwright as Gilas Pilipinas Naturalized Player

Replacing Calvin Oftana Positionally

The decision to include Abando was largely driven by the absence of TNT gunner Calvin Oftana, who will not play in the November window because his wife is set to give birth. Tim Cone explained that when the team lost Oftana from the lineup, they felt Abando was the closest player in terms of position and skill set to fill that specific void. While other players such as Robert Bolick, Jordan Heading, and Zavier Lucero were considered, Cone noted that the primary focus was on finding a direct positional replacement for Oftana. The coach clarified that if the team had needed to replace a point guard or a big man, the selection process would have likely involved different candidates entirely.

Competitors for Final Roster Spots

Beyond the primary candidates, Tim Cone acknowledged that several other players were under consideration for the remaining roster spots. He specifically mentioned players inside the current pool who did not make the final twelve, including RJ Abarrientos, Justine Baltazar, Justin Araña, and Troy Rosario. Cone indicated that the coaching staff evaluated these individuals alongside the main candidates to ensure the team had the right balance of skills. The strict positional requirement created by Oftana's absence meant that Abando's specific skill set as a high-leaping wingman made him an indispensable addition to the final group.

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Abando Current Statistical Profile

Abando brings current professional experience to the national team while playing for the Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Red Boosters in the Korean Basketball League. In the KBL, he has averaged 10.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game. These statistics demonstrate his active form and contribution to his club team, which likely informed his selection for the national squad. The 6-foot-2 wingman has proven he can compete at a high level internationally, providing the Gilas Pilipinas with a versatile forward who can contribute across multiple statistical categories.

Previous Gilas Pilipinas Performance

Abando previously represented the Philippines during the 2023 FIBA World Cup held in Manila. During that tournament, the 6-foot-2 forward averaged 5.2 points and 2.2 rebounds per game. The national team finished in 24th place out of 32 nations in that competition. This return to the national team marks a significant moment for Abando, as he joins a group aiming to improve upon the results from the previous World Cup cycle. The upcoming match against Syria on November 27 will serve as a key test for this updated roster composition.