Tiger Woods will compete at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas starting December 3, marking his first PGA Tour appearance since July 2024 following legal and health challenges.

Tiger Woods is set to return to professional golf competition for the first time in over two years. The 15-time major champion will tee off at the Hero World Challenge event in the Bahamas next month. Organizers confirmed this development on Tuesday, ending a long hiatus from the sport.

Woods, who is 50 years old, has been officially named to the limited field for this prestigious PGA Tour event. The tournament is scheduled to take place in Albany from December 3 through December 6. This appearance marks his first participation in an official PGA Tour event since July 2024.

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Tournament Details and Location

The Hero World Challenge serves as a significant return venue for the legendary golfer. It is a limited-field event hosted in the Bahamas. The specific location for these matches is Albany Golf Club. The event duration spans four days, beginning on December 3 and concluding on December 6. This schedule provides Woods with a structured window to return to competitive play.

Recent Legal and Health Challenges

Woods has faced significant personal and professional hurdles since his last tournament appearance. In March, he was involved in a serious rollover car crash in Florida. This incident resulted in his driver's license being suspended for five years. Authorities determined that he had not been drinking alcohol during the crash. However, they found that he appeared to be impaired.

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During the incident, Woods was found to have two pills containing the opioid painkiller hydrocodone in his pocket. He refused to submit to a urine analysis as requested by law enforcement. Following the crash, he was charged, jailed, and later released on bond. The charges included driving under the influence with property damage. He also faced charges for refusing to submit to a lawful test.

Treatment and Public Appearances

After the legal proceedings, Woods initially pleaded not guilty to all charges. Days later, he announced he was stepping away to seek treatment and focus on his health. Since the crash, Woods has traveled outside the United States. He reportedly sought treatment at an inpatient facility in Switzerland. This period of absence was dedicated to addressing his physical and mental well-being.

Woods has a history of significant medical challenges. He has undergone multiple back operations. He also had surgeries for severe leg injuries sustained in a separate 2021 car crash in California. His first public appearance since the arrest occurred in June. This appearance took place at the PGA Tour's Travelers Championship. At that time, he struck a plea agreement which led to the license suspension.

Professional Record and Future Outlook

This return to the Hero World Challenge marks a pivotal moment in Woods recent career. He has not won a professional tournament since his victory at the ZoZo Championship in Japan in 2019. The gap in his competitive record spans several years of injuries and personal legal issues. His participation in this Bahamas event signals a formal return to the professional circuit.

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The tournament in Albany provides a controlled environment for his comeback. It allows him to compete against a limited field of elite players. This format may reduce the physical and mental pressure of a larger field. The December dates offer a specific timeframe for his return. Fans and analysts will watch closely to assess his physical condition and competitive readiness after such a long absence.