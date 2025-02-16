Tiangco dismisses Duterte's drug allegations against Marcos as 'playbook'

Navotas City Representative Toby Tiangco has dismissed Rodrigo Duterte's accusations against President Marcos, calling them part of the former president's usual strategy against perceived enemies. Tiangco maintains that Duterte's habit of labeling opponents as drug users or pushers is a predictable pattern and not worthy of a response.

Navotas City lone district Rep. Toby Tiangco brushed aside Rodrigo Duterte 's attacks against President Marcos as simply part of the former president's usual strategy against perceived enemies. During an interview over the weekend, Tiangco was asked to respond to Duterte 's recent accusation at the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) senatorial slate proclamation rally that Marcos was a drug user.

Tiangco stated, 'That's how president Duterte's playbook works, right? Even before, whenever he has an enemy, that's his number one accusation. You're either a drug user or drug pusher right? So why should we even respond to that?' He further underscored, 'It’s a playbook. It’s already a formula, basta’t kalaban ikaw ay pusher o user (if you're an enemy then you're automatically a pusher or user).' Tiangco, chosen by Marcos to be campaign manager for the administration-backed Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas senatorial slate, expressed his hope that President Marcos would not address the accusation during future campaign events. Regarding the 12-member Alyansa slate, Tiangco stated that they do not pay attention to the opposition's rhetoric. 'What we've been discussing are the platforms, the things that you need to inform the people about, because it's different for each candidate,' he explained.





