Okada Manila unveils Thrillscape, a massive indoor obstacle course featuring 32 stations and RFID scoring for P599, offering team-building and fitness activities.

Okada Manila has officially launched Thrillscape, a large-scale indoor obstacle course located on the upper ground floor of the Coral Wing. This new attraction features 32 distinct obstacles designed to test agility and endurance, with capacity for up to 120 players simultaneously. The facility aims to provide an engaging physical experience reminiscent of popular televised combat games.

Thrillscape Course Mechanics And Scoring System

The core mechanic of Thrillscape relies on a color-coded transponder point system integrated with RFID technology. Players wear an RFID wristband to tap various transponders scattered throughout the course, earning points based on the color of the target. Red transponders yield 250 points, purple awards 200, blue grants 150, green offers 100, and yellow provides 50 points.

Also read Philippines Celebrates 400th Anniversary of Our Lady of Antipolo at Manila Cathedral

The physical layout includes challenging stations such as bouldering walls, rope-climbing apparatuses, and a Spider Wall designed to simulate rock climbing. Another notable feature is the Power Wall, which challenges participants to climb vertically using handholds. Reaching different heights on this wall corresponds to the color-coded points associated with that specific level.

Pricing Structure And First-Time Visitor Packages

New visitors can purchase a Trial Package priced at P599, which includes an RFID wristband, grip socks, and a padlock for a storage locker. This entry fee covers two separate 20-minute games, allowing participants to explore the full range of obstacles over multiple sessions. This structure is designed to lower the barrier to entry for first-time users seeking to test their physical limits.

Advertisement

Returning customers benefit from a credit-based system that eliminates the need to repurchase equipment. Individuals who return with their original wristbands and grip socks only need to buy play credits. These credits start at P199 for a single game session and P499 for three games. These credits can be distributed across multiple visits, offering flexibility for regular players or groups.

Team Strategies And Competitive Player Performance

Strategic planning significantly impacts performance in Thrillscape, as demonstrated by a group including Managing Editor Leandre Grecia, Executive Editor Sheng Banzon, Video Producer Aaron Pagador, and Marketing Associate Sam Pineda. The team utilized two 20-minute sessions to test different approaches to the course layout and point accumulation.

During the competitive third round, Aaron Pagador implemented a high-efficiency strategy based on endurance and route optimization. His plan involved tapping 20 transponders and then looping back to the first station to repeat the cycle for the remainder of the 20-minute game. This approach prioritized speed and consistency over attempting the most physically demanding obstacles.

Leandre Grecia opted for a different tactical approach, focusing on identifying the easiest course sections that yielded the highest point returns. She aimed to maximize efficiency by selecting routes that balanced speed with point value, though she noted that physical endurance ultimately played a decisive role in the final score. This contrast in strategy highlights the variety of ways players can engage with the attraction.

Advertisement

Final Scores And Operational Operating Hours

The final results of the competitive session revealed significant point disparities based on strategy and physical capability. Aaron Pagador achieved the highest score with 17,600 points, followed by the author with 15,500 points. Leandre Grecia scored 13,100 points, while Sheng Banzon recorded 11,050 points. These scores reflect the effectiveness of the looping strategy versus the point-maximization approach.

Thrillscape is open daily from 12pm to 9pm to accommodate visitors seeking fitness activities or team-building experiences. The facility is designed to handle corporate groups and casual players alike, offering a structured environment for physical competition. Okada Manila continues to expand its entertainment offerings with this addition to the Coral Wing.

The experience has generated interest in expanding similar physical challenge segments within the publication. Feedback from participants indicates that the activity provides a substantial physical workout while maintaining an element of fun and competition. Suggestions for future attractions are being collected for potential coverage in upcoming segments.