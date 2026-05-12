Three rising stars sign contracts with Sparkle GMA Artist Center

Baninay Bautista, Kobie Brown, and Nicole Fortuna are now officially part of the Sparkle family! The three rising stars signed their contracts with Sparkle GMA Artist Center on Tuesday, officially marking their entry into the Kapuso talent roster. The contract signing was attended by GMA Network Senior Vice President Atty. Annette Gozon-Valdes and Sparkle First Vice President Joy Marcelo who welcomed the new additions.

Baninay Bautista , Kobie Brown , and Nicole Fortuna signed their contracts with Sparkle GMA Artist Center officially marking their entry into the Kapuso talent roster. Baninay is a content creator and host, who first rose to fame after joining " Pinoy Big Brother " in 2015.

Kobie gained mainstream attention through "Pinoy Big Brother: Connect" in 2020 where he finished as the 3rd Big Placer. Nicole is a Filipina-British content creator best known for her lifestyle and travel content. The contract signing was attended by GMA Network Senior Vice President Atty. Annette Gozon-Valdes and Sparkle First Vice President Joy Marcelo who welcomed the new additions to the growing Sparkle family





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Sparkle GMA Artist Center Baninay Bautista Kobie Brown Nicole Fortuna Pinoy Big Brother Pinoy Big Brother: Connect Content Creator Lifestyle Travel

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