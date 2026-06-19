Three Men Arrested in Separate Theft Incidents in Cebu City

Three men were arrested in separate theft incidents in Cebu City, with suspects citing poverty and hunger as motivations for their crimes.

Three men allegedly involved in separate theft incidents were arrested and detained at the Abellana Police Station following police operations conducted on June 16, 17, and 19.

The first suspect, identified only by the alias Anthony, a garbage collector from Barangay Buhisan, was arrested on June 16 for stealing a solar light from a hotel along N. Escario Street in Cebu City. According to the suspect, he came across the light while collecting garbage and took it, believing it was broken and no longer usable. He admitted to selling the light for PHP 200 to buy food.

On June 17, another suspect, alias Owen, 26, was caught through a citizen's arrest after attempting to flee. Owen is accused of stealing a gallon of Zonrox bleach and paint from a different hotel in Barangay Kamputhaw, also in Cebu City. Authorities suspect that Owen intended to sell the stolen items to fund his vices. The third suspect, alias Dave, 38, was arrested past 4:00 a.m. on June 19 at the waiting area of Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC).

According to the investigation, a female victim was sleeping with her mobile phone inside her sling bag placed beside her. She woke up to the sound of rustling and noticed her bag being opened. In an instant, the suspect grabbed her phone, prompting her to immediately call for help from security guards.

Dave claimed that he committed the theft because he planned to sell the phone to buy food due to extreme hunger, especially since he had not returned home after his wife left him. The three suspects are now facing separate theft charges and are currently detained at the Abellana Police Station. The series of arrests underscores the ongoing efforts of local authorities to address petty crimes in the city, often driven by poverty and desperation.

Police remind the public to remain vigilant and secure their belongings, especially in public spaces like hospitals and hotels. The cases also highlight the complex social issues behind such crimes, as suspects often cite hunger and lack of support as motivations. Community leaders and social workers are encouraged to provide assistance to vulnerable individuals to prevent them from resorting to illegal activities.

Meanwhile, the suspects await their legal proceedings, with the hope that the justice system will consider the circumstances while upholding the law





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Theft Cebu City Arrest Poverty Crime

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