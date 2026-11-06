Three Implicated in $129 Million AI Executive Impersonation Fraud Ring

Jacob Soall, Sharon Hazan, and Guy Sheetrit face federal charges for using AI voice and image technology to steal $129 million from global corporations. Details on the scheme and arrests.

Prosecutors in New York have indicted three individuals for their alleged roles in a sophisticated international fraud scheme that utilized artificial intelligence to impersonate corporate leaders and legal professionals. Jacob Soall, Sharon Hazan, and Guy Sheetrit face charges of wire fraud, money laundering, and aggravated identity theft in connection with the alleged theft of approximately $129 million from companies worldwide. The indictment, filed in a U.S. District Court in New York, outlines a nearly one-and-a-half-year campaign that targeted thousands of organizations across multiple continents.

The AI Impersonation Mechanism Explained

The core of the alleged criminal enterprise involved the defendants sending fraudulent emails to corporate accounting departments while masquerading as chief executive officers. These initial messages requested urgent assistance with confidential financial transactions, a common tactic in business email compromise schemes. To add credibility and urgency, the perpetrators coordinated real-time phone or video calls where they deployed AI technology to mimic the voices, and occasionally the images, of the targeted executives. This technological layer was designed to bypass traditional verification methods and trick employees into processing unauthorized payments.

Also read Miami Heat Rally Past Clippers on Klay Thompson Game-Winning Three

During these simulated calls, the accused would instruct the targeted employees to contact an attorney at a major law firm to authorize the wire transfers. The defendants, who were themselves prepared to impersonate these legal professionals, would then step in to confirm the legitimacy of the request. Jacob Soall, primarily impersonating attorneys from the United Kingdom, utilized a handwritten script titled "Lawyer Call" to maintain the illusion of a genuine legal consultation during these interactions. This multi-stage approach created a chain of trust that often resulted in employees wiring large sums of money to accounts controlled by the criminals.

Stakeholder Positions and Criminal History

The defendants hail from diverse international backgrounds, including Spain, the United Kingdom, Israel, and the United Arab Emirates. Court documents indicate that the trio operated under notorious nicknames such as "Rocky Balboa," "Superman Cash," and "Fat Boy." Sharon Hazan, 54, has a prior criminal record, having been convicted in a New York court in 2008 for conspiracy to commit bank fraud. This history underscores a pattern of financial criminality that prosecutors argue continued through her involvement in this elaborate AI-driven operation.

Advertisement

Legal representation for the accused has been difficult to secure immediate comment from. Lawyers for Jacob Soall, 41, and Guy Sheetrit, 42, did not immediately respond to email requests for statements regarding the charges. It remains unclear whether Sharon Hazan has retained legal counsel at this stage of the proceedings. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York also did not immediately return a voicemail left by The Associated Press, leaving the defendants in a procedural limbo as they await formal arraignment.

Global Victims and Financial Flow

The scope of the alleged fraud was vast, impacting a wide array of industries and geographic locations. The indictment lists victims that include hospital systems in Missouri and California, a bank in Rhode Island, a financial technology company in the United Kingdom, a mutual fund company in Massachusetts, and a pet food company in Florida. These targets were selected for their access to significant capital and their reliance on internal financial communications that could be intercepted and manipulated through social engineering.

Once the funds were wired to the initial accounts, the criminals moved quickly to obfuscate the trail. The money was converted into cryptocurrency, a digital asset often favored by fraudsters for its relative anonymity and cross-border transfer capabilities. This conversion process was intended to conceal the origin of the stolen assets before the funds were distributed among the trio and other accomplices involved in the operation. The use of cryptocurrency highlights the evolving nature of financial crimes, where traditional banking systems are exploited as a conduit rather than the final destination for illicit gains.

Official Responses and Future Legal Proceedings

Law enforcement officials have expressed concern over the weaponization of emerging technologies in criminal enterprises. FBI Assistant Director in Charge James C. Barnacle, Jr. stated that the case demonstrates how advanced artificial intelligence can facilitate large-scale fraud. He emphasized that the FBI remains committed to rapidly adapting its capabilities to identify, investigate, and disrupt individuals who seek to harm New Yorkers and businesses operating within the community. The arrest of the suspects between June and September marks a significant step in dismantling this specific network.

Advertisement

If convicted on all counts, the defendants face severe penalties. Each of the wire fraud charges carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. However, the charge of aggravated identity theft carries a mandatory minimum sentence of two years. The legal battle ahead will likely focus on the admissibility of digital evidence and the extent to which AI technology was used to deceive victims. As the case proceeds, it serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities inherent in modern corporate financial operations and the urgent need for enhanced cybersecurity protocols.