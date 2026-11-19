Three victims died after being dragged over 10 kilometers by a cement tanker on M. Valte Road in Doña Remedios Trinidad. The driver faces homicide charges.

Three individuals lost their lives after a motorcycle collided with a large cement tanker truck along M. Valte Road in Barangay Camachile, Doña Remedios Trinidad, Bulacan. The fatal incident occurred at midnight on Monday, involving a 22-wheeler vehicle transporting cement.

Victims Dragged Over 10 Kilometers

Police Major Jayson Viola, Chief of the Doña Remedios Trinidad Municipal Police Station, reported that the victims were dragged for more than 10 kilometers before the truck was finally stopped. The vehicle was intercepted by barangay officials in a neighboring town after authorities were alerted through the JBM system. The truck eventually halted only after being physically blocked by these local authorities.

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Severe Damage and Driver Admission

The immense distance and duration of the dragging resulted in the complete destruction of the motorcycle. Visible bloodstains from the victims were found on one of the truck's wheels during the investigation. The 48-year-old truck driver, who was traveling to San Ildefonso to load cement at the time, admitted to the collision and requested forgiveness from the families of the deceased.

Police Investigation and Human Error

Investigators determined that human error likely contributed to the crash, noting that the area is known for being accident-prone due to its curves and slopes despite being well-lit. The driver stated he panicked upon impact and did not stop immediately. Police Major Viola confirmed that the driver's initial response was one of fear, which delayed his actions.

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Family Members Share Tragic Loss

Leni Maderable, the mother of one of the victims, described the shock of receiving the news. She recounted how a knock on her door informed her that her son, Adrian, was found dead at the Butarero accident site. She expressed her profound grief, stating she could not bear the memory of the scene and that she now has no one left to wake up in the morning.

Legal Charges and Detention

The truck driver is currently detained at the Doña Remedios Trinidad Municipal Police Station. He faces formal charges for reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide and damage to property. The case remains under investigation as the community processes the tragic loss of life.