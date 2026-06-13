Thousands Protest Anti-Immigrant Violence in Belfast and Glasgow

Following violent protests and arson attacks on homes believed to house immigrants in Northern Ireland, thousands gathered in Belfast and Glasgow to denounce racism and far-right figures. The protests were sparked by a brutal stabbing incident blamed on an asylum seeker, which led to anti-immigrant sentiment and violence.

Thousands of protesters converged in Belfast on Saturday, denouncing anti-immigrant rioters who had set fire to homes and vehicles earlier in the week following a brutal stabbing incident blamed on an asylum seeker.

The anti-racism rally was a response to nights of violent protests in parts of Northern Ireland after the arrest of a 30-year-old Sudanese man on attempted murder charges in connection with a stabbing that left a man partially blind. The violence escalated when groups of masked individuals set fire to several homes believed to house immigrants, torched a bus, and attacked police with bricks, bottles, and firebombs.

More than two dozen people were left homeless, and 12 police officers were injured in what authorities described as 'thuggery'. Elaine Crory, addressing the crowd outside Belfast City Hall, stated, 'All it takes is for one person who's not white and local to commit a crime and that fire of racism is rekindled.

' Peaceful demonstrators carried signs with messages like 'The problem is evil & violence not race', 'Your racism is not patriotism', and 'Protect people not prejudice'. Newlyweds Cara Bell and Matthew Richardson, who had just gotten married at City Hall, joined the peaceful demonstration, saying it was a stark contrast to the ugly violence they had witnessed earlier in the week. They noted that the demonstration showed 'the best of humanity' in Belfast.

Despite calls for calm by officials and the victim's family, far-right and anti-immigrant figures were blamed for inciting protests in several UK locations earlier in the week. In Glasgow, Scotland, disorder targeted minorities, and worshippers at a mosque went into lockdown. On Saturday, an anti-racism group rallied thousands to reclaim Glasgow's streets and 'stand up to the far right'. The group was met by a smaller contingent of mostly men who appeared to make Nazi salutes and shouted anti-Muslim chants. The anti-racism group chanted, 'Nazi scum off our streets'





TheManilaTimes / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Anti-Immigrant Violence Racism Far-Right Figures Protests Belfast Glasgow Northern Ireland

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

No new clashes after two nights of unrest on NIreland streetsBELFAST — Police arrested 16 people during a second night of disorder in Northern Ireland sparked by a brutal Belfast stabbing, but there were no new clashes on Thursday evening.

Read more »

Yangungo sa Bayan Central Visayas gipalanog sa Independence Day rallyUsa ka multi-sectoral protest action ubos sa temang HINDIPENDENCE Day: People’s Parade and Cultural Protest” ang niokupar sa kadalanan sa Dakbayan sa Sugbo niad

Read more »

Afghan government boosts security in city after protest callsHERAT, Afghanistan — Authorities in Afghanistan boosted security in the western city of Herat following calls for protest on Friday, after tightening restrictions on women sparked a rally that was violently dispersed.

Read more »

India's Cockroach Janta Party launches nationwide protest campaignHundreds of students and supporters gathered in Pune to demand the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over exam irregularities and paper leaks. The movement, started after a Supreme Court judge compared unemployed youth to cockroaches, has gained over 22 million Instagram followers and expanded to address unemployment, living costs, and government accountability.

Read more »