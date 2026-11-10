Thomas Markle Ordered Jailed After Removing Ankle Monitor in Abuse Material Case

Thomas Markle was ordered into custody in Tampa, Florida, after authorities said he cut off his ankle monitor while facing federal child sexual abuse material charges.

Thomas Markle, the 82-year-old estranged father of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, was ordered to jail on Tuesday after authorities said he removed an electronic monitoring device from his ankle. The removal came just days after Markle was charged with possession of child sexual abuse material. He appeared in federal court in Tampa, Florida, where U.S. Magistrate Judge Lindsay Griffin agreed that he must now be kept in custody.

Markle was arrested on Friday in Lakeland, Florida. First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said authorities learned that Markle had cut off the monitoring device at 1:45 a.m. Essayli, a federal prosecutor in California, put the matter plainly: 'Release conditions are court orders, not suggestions.'

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How the Charges Against Thomas Markle Developed

Authorities seized approximately 78 items from storage units in the Los Angeles area, according to Essayli. The seized materials included slides, film negatives and books that contained suspected child sexual abuse images. Those charges remain allegations, and Markle has not been convicted of any offense.

At the time of his Friday arrest, Markle was living in a senior care center. The court's concern shifted after the monitoring device was removed. In her written order, Judge Griffin said Markle's 'housing situation' had become 'untenable,' but she did not elaborate on the specifics of that finding.

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Essayli told The Associated Press that he did not know why the ankle device was removed. He also said it was not clear where the removal occurred. Those details remain unresolved in the public record.

Positions of the Defense and Prosecution

Defense attorney Mary Claire Wolf wanted to keep Markle out of custody, according to a hearing summary. However, Wolf has not found a suitable place for Markle to stay. An email and a phone message seeking comment from Wolf were not immediately returned.

Essayli's position is that court-ordered release conditions must be followed strictly. His office has framed the removal of the ankle monitor as a direct violation of the court's orders, which led directly to the custody ruling on Tuesday.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has also responded publicly. She recently said she was 'deeply distressed' by allegations that a collection of child sexual abuse images had been found at her father's former home. She also revealed that a letter containing 'troubling allegations' about him had been sent to police in London in 2019.

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Health, Custody Next Steps and Wider Impact

Markle had a stroke earlier this year while living in the Philippines, and he had to have his left leg amputated. That medical history forced him to return to the United States. A mental competency exam for Markle remains pending alongside the criminal charges.

Authorities have not said where Markle will be held while his case remains in court. A likely transfer to California is expected, according to the reporting. The Sun, a British tabloid newspaper, reported that Meghan's half brother found a collection of child sexual abuse images while clearing out their father's home in the Philippines.

That discovery led investigators to two U.S. storage units in California, which Markle had rented since 2008. Meghan, who married Prince Harry at Windsor Castle in 2018, said her distance from her father and her decision to keep him away from her children was meant to protect them.