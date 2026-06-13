Thirteen Filipino seafarers arrive in the country after vessel struck by projectiles in Iraq

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) reported that thirteen Filipino seafarers from a vessel struck by projectiles in Iraq arrived in the country on Friday. The seafarers were crew of the M/V MSC Sariska V which was hit by projectiles while departing the Port of Umm Qasr, Iraq on June 1. Their repatriation was done in coordination with the ship owner, the licensed manning agency, and the Philippine Embassy in Iraq.

Thirteen Filipino seafarers from a vessel struck by projectiles in Iraq arrived in the country on Friday, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said. The seafarers were crew of the M/V MSC Sariska V which was hit by projectiles while departing the Port of Umm Qasr, Iraq on June 1.

The DMW reported that their repatriation was done in coordination with the ship owner, the licensed manning agency, and the Philippine Embassy in Iraq. Personnel of the DMW, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) medical team, and their manning agency, as well as the New NAIA Infrastructure Corporation (NNIC) met the seafarers at the airport. The seafarers were given airport assistance, medical evaluations, financial support, and onward travel to their home provinces were also coordinated.

They were also given temporary hotel accommodations by their manning agency and are set to receive comprehensive medical and psychosocial counseling sessions on Saturday





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Filipino Seafarers Vessel Struck By Projectiles Iraq Repatriation Ship Owner Licensed Manning Agency Philippine Embassy In Iraq Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) New NAIA Infrastructure Corporation (NNIC)

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