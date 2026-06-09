Thimble Jellyfish Swarm Prompts Safety Advisory in Lapu-Lapu City

BFAR 7 official defends LGUs' removal of jellyfish for public safety as swarms appear along Marigondon Causeway; Cebu Province and DOT 7 assure temporary impact on tourism.

A swarm of thimble jellyfish has been sighted along the Marigondon Causeway in Lapu-Lapu City , prompting local authorities to issue a public advisory on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) 7 official Johann Friedrich Tejada stated that local governments should not be faulted for removing thimble jellyfish in Lapu-Lapu City, prioritizing public safety over complaints about marine ecosystem disruptions. Speaking at a media forum, Tejada said the agency cannot condemn measures taken by local authorities if they are intended to prevent jellyfish stings and ensure the safety of residents and beachgoers.

'I cannot condemn the action of the LGU if that is required for public safety. The important thing is that no one gets stung,' Tejada said in a mix of Cebuano and English. The sightings, initially recorded in Barangay Marigondon, later spread to portions of Barangay Sta. Rosa on Olango Island and the causeway area.

While the jellyfish are not considered deadly, experts said they can cause skin irritation and severe itching, prompting authorities to take precautionary measures





sunstaronline / 🏆 18. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Thimble Jellyfish Lapu-Lapu City Public Safety Marine Ecosystem Tourism

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Smooth School Opening in Davao City Amid Rain, Police Deployment Ensures SafetyDespite rainy conditions, Davao City National High School students began the 2025-2026 school year orderly. For the 2026 school opening, the Davao City Police Office will deploy 1,300 personnel across 444 schools and set up 198 Police Assistance Desks to ensure safety and respond to concerns.

Read more »

Senior citizen, PWD cash gift payout extended until June 12THE Lapu-Lapu City Government has extended the payout period for the mid-year cash gift of senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs) who have yet to

Read more »

Magnitude 7.8 Earthquake Strikes Mindanao, Prompting Tsunami Evacuations and Class SuspensionsA 7.8 magnitude earthquake off Sarangani, Mindanao, triggered tsunami warnings and class suspensions in Zamboanga City, with coastal residents evacuated and authorities inspecting buildings for safety on the first day of school.

Read more »

Jellyfish Sightings in Cebu Prompt Advisory but Tourism Office Says Minimal ImpactThe Cebu Provincial Tourism Office said jellyfish sightings are seasonal and will have minimal impact on tourism, advising caution and continued vigilance.

Read more »