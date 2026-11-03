Thief Snatches Student Phone in Antipolo Terminal Caught on CCTV

Authorities search for a thief who grabbed a student's phone in an Antipolo tricycle terminal. The incident was captured on CCTV footage, prompting police to track the suspect for theft charges.

Police officers in Antipolo, Rizal, are actively searching for a male suspect who snatched a student's cellphone from a moving tricycle. The criminal incident occurred on Saturday night at a tricycle terminal in Barangay Dela Paz, Antipolo. The theft was recorded by surveillance cameras, providing authorities with visual evidence of the crime.

Theft Incident At Tricycle Terminal

The 18-year-old Grade 12 student was riding in a tricycle that was stuck in heavy traffic near the terminal. As she was video-calling her mother to inform her that she was heading home, the suspect suddenly snatched her device. The thief fled the scene immediately after grabbing the phone while the vehicle was still occupied with passengers.

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Video footage shows a man wearing dark clothing and long sleeves running across the terminal area. Two other men, one in a dark t-shirt and shorts and another in a white t-shirt, chased the suspect. Despite the pursuit by bystanders and friends of the victim, the thief managed to escape before the pursuers could catch him.

Suspect Description And Evasion

The Barangay officials responded promptly to the scene to assist with the investigation. However, they were unable to apprehend the suspect because he ran very quickly and avoided detection. The suspect wore a hat that obscured his face, making immediate identification by witnesses or security personnel difficult.

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The victim described the chaotic moment when the phone was taken. She noted that the traffic was dense with many people around. The thief took advantage of this crowded environment to execute the grab and disappear into the area before anyone could intervene effectively.

Impact On Student And Family

The stolen device contained essential materials for the student's education. Her mother stated that the phone was heavily used for online classes and academic projects. The family reported that the incident has caused significant emotional trauma to the young student, affecting her sense of safety and well-being.

The mother emphasized the severity of the psychological impact on her daughter. The loss of the device disrupted her schoolwork and caused considerable distress. This aspect of the crime highlights the broader consequences of theft beyond the financial loss of the electronics.

Investigation And Legal Steps

Law enforcement agencies are conducting a detailed backtracking of the incident to locate the thief. The investigation focuses on analyzing the CCTV recordings and interviewing witnesses at the scene. Authorities aim to identify the suspect for potential theft charges based on the visual evidence.

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Barangay officials continue to assist in the identification process. The community hopes to see the suspect brought to justice for this brazen act. The ongoing investigation underscores the importance of surveillance footage in resolving street crimes in urban areas.