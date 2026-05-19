Theresa Lazaro Discusses Strategic Interconnection Between Indo-Pacific and Europe, Strengthens Partnerships in Netherlands

For Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro, the security of the North Sea is "inextricably linked" to the stability of the South China Sea, despite the distance between them. She discussed the strategic interconnection between the Indo-Pacific region and Europe at a forum in The Hague and held a bilateral meeting with her Dutch counterpart, Tom Berendsen, expressing concern about challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.

THE HAGUE – For Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro , the security of the North Sea is "inextricably linked" to the stability of the South China Sea , despite the distance between them.

"When international law is disregarded in one region, the vibration is felt everywhere," Lazaro said of the strategic interconnection between the Indo-Pacific region and Europe at a forum in the Netherlands Institute of International Relations (Clingendael) in The Hague. The DFA chief spoke before an audience of diplomats, foreign ministry and defense officials, policy analysts, and business and community leaders.

"Both the European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations were born from the ashes of conflict – united by one conviction: might does not make right," Lazaro added. Philippine Ambassador to the Netherlands J. Eduardo Malaya noted the Clingendael’s "invaluable role in nurturing informed conversations, deep understanding, and strategic thinking.

" "Altogether, they create spaces where dialogue can prevail over mistrust and divisions. In many ways, they strengthen the very foundations of international understanding and cooperation," Malaya said of the independent think tank for international affairs. The event was one of Lazaro’s flurry of activities in the Dutch city, marking the 75th anniversary of bilateral relations between the Philippines and the Netherlands.

Before the forum, Lazaro held a bilateral meeting with her Dutch counterpart, Tom Berendsen, during which both ministers "expressed concern" about challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.

"They regard the Award in the South China Sea Arbitration of 12 July 2016 as legally binding and a significant contribution to international law and the interpretation and application of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea," Lazaro and Berendsen wrote in a joint statement. "They cited the importance of an open, inclusive, and resilient Indo-Pacific.

The Ministers underscored their commitment to international law, including the UN Charter, the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and the 1982 Manila Declaration on the Peaceful Settlement of Disputes.

" Both ministers’ commitment also involves strengthening cooperation in defense/cybersecurity, maritime security, combating transnational crimes, trade and investment, smart agriculture, water management, and semiconductors, among many others. "Both sides expressed strong support for the timely conclusion of the Philippines-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations, recognizing the potential of an FTA to significantly enhance trade and investment flows and overall economic cooperation," the statement read.

Lazaro’s itinerary in The Hague also included a visit to the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) at the Peace Palace, during which she discussed with Secretary General Marcin Czepelak the "vital role of the PCA in peaceful settlement of disputes, conciliation, and upholding the role of law.

" The Philippines marks the 10th anniversary of the 2016 arbitral award on the South China Sea, in which the PCA served as the official registry of the proceedings. Aside from this, Lazaro wrote in a post on X that her official visit to the Netherlands would also be about "strengthening partnerships in trade and investments, renewable energy, water management, and connectivity," as well as "promoting more cultural and academic exchanges between our people in the years to come.

"Leaders of Filipino-Dutch community groups and members of a Philippine-Netherlands business council met with the visiting DFA chief at a reception at the Philippine Embassy in The Hague. Ambassador Malaya thanked the various associations that he called the Embassy’s "close collaborators and steadfast partners" in the conduct of its work.

"A great part of our accomplishments, we owe to them," Malaya said, citing organizations such as the Philippines-Netherlands Business Council (PNBC), Ayuda sa Amsterdam, Filipino LGBT Europe, Knights of Rizal, SARO, Migrante Den Haag, and the Stichting Bayanihan. In a speech on behalf of the Filipino-Dutch community, journalist Jofelle Tesorio stated that many of the Filipinos in the Netherlands "have thrived and others have de-skilled to become competitive in the labor market and society.

" "The population of Filipinos here is small compared to other countries. But we are very closely knit. We respond to every little "crisis" and achievement of our kababayans," Tesorio added. The DFA chief, for her part, told the audience that she had "a productive visit" to the Netherlands and was satisfied with her meeting with her counterpart.

Lazaro’s official visit to the Netherlands was the first such occasion made by a Secretary of Foreign Affairs in 33 years





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Theresa Lazaro Department Of Foreign Affairs North Sea South China Sea Indo-Pacific Region Europe International Law United Nations Convention On The Law Of The Se South China Sea Arbitration Peace Palace Permanent Court Of Arbitration Bilateral Relations Free Trade Agreement Partnerships Cultural And Academic Exchanges Indo-Pacific European Union Association Of Southeast Asian Nations Dutch City Netherlands The Hague Philippine-Netherlands Business Council Aidensa Amsterdam Filipino LGBT Europe Knights Of Rizal SARO Migrante Den Haag Stichting Bayanihan

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