Theater Awards Honor Stellar Performances and Direction Across Plays and Musicals

A summary of the latest theater awards, highlighting winners in leading and featured acting categories as well as directorial achievements in both plays and musicals. The ceremony recognized talents from productions such as Oedipus, Ragtime, Death of a Salesman, and innovative new works.

The recent award ceremony celebrated outstanding performances in theater, highlighting both revivals and new productions. Among the winners, Lesley Manville received Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for her powerful portrayal in Oedipus .

In the musical categories, Joshua Henry was awarded Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for his emotionally resonant performance in Ragtime, while Caissie Levy earned Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for the same production, underscoring Ragtime's impactful revival. Sam Tutty was recognized for Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), and notable featured roles included Alden Ehrenreich for Becky Shaw, Danny Burstein for Marjorie Prime, and Ruben Santiago-Hudson for August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone.

Laurie Metcalf won Best Actress in a Featured Role in a Play for Death of a Salesman, and Ali Louis Bourzgui and Ben Levi Ross were honored for featured roles in musicals, with Bourzgui taking the prize for The Lost Boys and Ross for Ragtime. Shoshana Bean and Ana Gasteyer shared the spotlight for Best Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical, performing in The Lost Boys and Schmigadoon! respectively.

The ceremony also celebrated directorial excellence, with Nicholas Hytner earning Best Direction of a Play for Giant and the team of Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch winning Best Direction of a Musical for their innovative Cats: The Jellicle Ball, while Tim Jackson was recognized for Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York). The event not only honored individual achievements but also showcased the vibrancy and diversity of contemporary theater, from classic revivals to bold new works





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Theater Awards Acting Awards Best Actress Best Actor Featured Roles Musical Direction Play Direction Ragtime Death Of A Salesman Oedipus Two Strangers The Lost Boys Schmigadoon

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