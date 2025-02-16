The Urgent Need to Integrate Indigenous Knowledge in Climate Adaptation

This article argues for the urgent need to integrate indigenous and local knowledge into climate adaptation strategies. It highlights the importance of these traditional knowledge systems, rooted in centuries of experience and observation, in navigating the challenges posed by climate change. The author draws on personal experiences of weathering typhoons and the community's resilience in the face of disaster to emphasize the value of these lived experiences. The article also criticizes the tendency to overlook indigenous knowledge in favor of technological and policy-driven solutions, advocating for a more holistic approach that recognizes the diverse expertise needed to address climate change effectively.

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

It’s the Sherlock Holmes of the excavation site, revealing clues about the past with every delicate swipe. I still remember the night Typhoon Rosing (international name: Typhoon Angela) hit Bicol in 1995. My dad and I stayed home, thinking we could ride it out like past storms. But this one was different. The wind roared, shaking the walls, and, by midnight, a storm surge from San Miguel Bay swallowed the streets, rising past seven feet. Our house swayed with the waves, and, for the first time, I felt real fear — that this was it. That night stayed with me, not just because of the storm’s power, but because of how our community faced it. People applied knowledge passed down for generations, knowing where to seek shelter, when to evacuate, and how to rebuild. It was generational memory in action, a combination of strategy, experience, and expertise that allowed us to rise up after devastation. The increasing intensity and frequency of extreme weather events, along with their expanding impact, have made climate adaptation more urgent than ever. However, responses have largely centered on large-scale engineering solutions and policies developed far from the realities of climate-vulnerable communities. While infrastructure plays a role, indigenous and local knowledge, rooted in deep environmental understanding, is often treated as an afterthought rather than a core pillar of climate action. That needs to change. Climate change is already reshaping landscapes and communities, demanding urgent and effective adaptation strategies. Typhoons are intensifying, sea levels are rising, and extreme weather events are becoming more frequent. In Southeast Asia, where climate vulnerability is high, adaptation is essential. However, discussions remain focused on technology and top-down policies, often overlooking the knowledge of those who have lived with these environmental challenges for generations. Without integrating multiple knowledge systems, adaptation efforts risk being incomplete or ineffective.A workshop in Naga City, taking place March 1-3, offers an opportunity to rethink climate resilience. A key focus of the workshop is recognizing indigenous and local knowledge as fundamental expertise, not just a supplementary input, in shaping climate adaptation strategies. Bringing together researchers, policy makers, and local communities, the workshop will explore ways to integrate indigenous knowledge with scientific approaches to ensure that climate adaptation efforts are both effective and culturally relevant. Naga City holds personal significance to me. I spent my high school years there and witnessed firsthand the community’s strength in the face of disaster. When hit in 2024, the devastation underscored the urgency of tackling climate challenges head-on. Naga’s experience highlights why we must approach climate change from multiple angles, incorporating climate science, environmental history, indigenous and local knowledges, and disaster risk reduction. It is a place where the effects of climate change are immediate and demand action.The problem is not just that indigenous and local knowledge is ignored. It is often treated as secondary, a cultural curiosity rather than a legitimate system of expertise. But indigenous and local knowledge is science. It is based on systematic observation, trial and error, and accumulated experience over generations. It may not always be written in scientific journals, but it is no less empirical. For centuries, indigenous and local communities across Southeast Asia have managed their landscapes in ways that prioritize sustainability and endurance. Many of these practices — from agroforestry systems to water management strategies — are based on intimate knowledge of local environments. Yet, rather than being valued, these systems have often been dismissed as “traditional” or outdated, sidelined in favor of Western scientific approaches. Some indigenous knowledge systems offer direct solutions to climate-related challenges, demonstrating sustainable ways to mitigate environmental risks. For example, in the Philippines, coastal communities have long relied on mangrove forests as natural storm buffers, reducing wave energy and preventing erosion. Despite their effectiveness, mangroves are increasingly cleared for shrimp farms and urban development. Meanwhile, governments continue to invest in costly infrastructure, such as seawalls, which may not provide the same long-term protection as mangrove conservatio





