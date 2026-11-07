The Taper Man: Nick Harkaway Continues John le Carre Legacy

Nick Harkaway's new spy thriller The Taper Man reunites George Smiley with cold war intrigue, exploring strained UK-US ties and the enduring spirit of his father John le Carre.

Britain faces a growing national anxiety regarding its declining global influence, complicated by accusations of Russian interference and deteriorating diplomatic relations with the United States. These modern tensions serve as the backdrop for The Taper Man, a new spy thriller published by Viking that revitalizes the universe created by the late British author John le Carre. The novel was written by Harkaway, the youngest son of the legendary espionage writer.

Smiley's Journey to 1965 America

The Taper Man sends the iconic British spymaster George Smiley to the United States in 1965 to track a Soviet agent. This mission forces Smiley to navigate a severe culture clash with the American intelligence community, which le Carre frequently referred to as The Cousins. The title of the book refers to a deep-cover agent who remains behind after a spy ring is dismantled, waiting in silence for further instructions from headquarters. This narrative device highlights the patience and isolation required in long-term intelligence operations.

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Modern Parallels in Cold War Fiction

Harkaway, whose legal name is Nicholas Cornwell, describes writing a Cold War story in 2026 as an exercise in writing in the mirror. He notes that the current global situation is weirdly similar to the past in some alarming ways, while also being different in other disturbing respects. The novel explores how many of the same geopolitical discussions and moral ambiguities continue to resonate today. Published first in the UK and then in the US on November 17, the book follows Karla's Choice, which was released in 2024 to reintroduce readers to Smiley and the intricate world of The Circus.

Editorial Praise and Literary Legacy

Edward Kirke, Harkaway's editor at Viking Press, states that The Taper Man is infused with the spirit of John le Carre. He describes the work as profoundly intelligent and characterized by a beautiful moral murkiness that defines the original series. Harkaway previously faced significant skepticism when he debuted in this universe, noting that every review of Karla's Choice began with readers admitting they expected to hate the novel but ultimately did not. This reception validates his successful entry into the Smileyverse, a world he absorbed as a child while his father read passages from his works in progress.

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Contrasting British and American Espionage

The narrative takes place two years after the events of John le Carre's breakthrough novel The Spy Who Came in from the Cold. It provides George Smiley with a mouse-eye view of Los Angeles, a setting that feels alien to the unobtrusive British agent. Harkaway contrasts the watching-and-listening approach of British intelligence with the aggressive ethos of American agents. He describes the Americans as warriors in the Cold War who are prepared to move fast and break things, including moral boundaries. This perspective aligns with John le Carre's own later criticisms of US foreign policy during the post-9/11 war on terror years.

Reimagining Circus Characters and Office Politics

The book reintroduces stalwarts of The Circus, including the spy chief Control, and expands the roles of minor characters from previous works. Roy Bland, a left-wing firebrand turned MI6 agent who appeared in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, is fleshed out further. Harkaway benefits from the fact that his father created no throwaway characters, as every individual, from taxi drivers to bellhops, possessed a detailed interior life. This depth reflects John le Carre's own life experiences, where he could engage in lengthy conversations with strangers like cab drivers who would pour out their life stories. The novel maintains the gritty, grubby view of espionage that distinguishes these books from the high-octane adventures of Ian Fleming's James Bond, positioning them as a more realistic antidote to glossy superspy fiction.