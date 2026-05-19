The Spurs defeated the Thunder in overtime

The Spurs and Thunder battled it out in the final moments of regulation and overtime in a thrilling game.

The Spurs and Thunder went deep in overtime, with the Spurs defeating the Thunder in extra time. San Antonio tied the game with 26.3 seconds left in regulation on a 3-pointer by Wembanyama.

In overtime, they were against the clock, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander driving the lane to find Williams for a potential game-winner. However, Williams' shot missed the mark, and Dylan Harper secured the Spurs the victory with 0.7 seconds left in OT. Spencer Harper had an impressive performance with 24 points, 11 rebounds, seven steals and six assists. Chet Holmgren put in a great defensive effort, blocking a potential winning shot in regulation.

The return of Williams from a hamstring injury was surely welcome for the Thunder, but it was not enough to win the game





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NBA Timberwolves Spurs Thunder Overtime

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Thunder Kid now ready for primetimeThere are performances that entertain, and there are statements that reverberate beyond the arena. Lito Adiwang delivered the latter with unnerving

Read more »

Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs: A Game of Multiple NBA MilestonesThe Thunder, who had a historic season with the NBA's best record but struggled against the Spurs, face them in the Western Conference finals. While the teams have 60+ wins, it's the first time in NBA history for such a matchup.

Read more »

Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander repeats as NBA MVPOklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been voted the NBA Most Valuable Player for the second consecutive season, the league announced Sunday night.

Read more »

OKC Thunder star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander repeats as NBA MVPOKLAHOMA City (OKC) Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been voted the NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the second consecutive season, the league announced on Sunday night. Gilgeous-Alexander is the 14th player in league history to win back-to-back MVPs.

Read more »