The Philippines remains under severe threat from China, says Defense Secretary

The Philippines remains under severe threat from China, according to Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. He said this despite a recent thaw in US-China tensions after the summit between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping earlier this month.

The Philippines remains under severe threat from China , Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr said on Saturday, despite a recent thaw in US- China tensions after the summit between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping earlier this month.

Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of Singapore's Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's premier defense forum, Teodoro said it was natural for countries like the United States and China to try to ease tensions because when they are at parity defense-wise, then there is respect and the capability to adjust because of the depth that both countries have. For countries like the Philippines, though, which is under severe threat territory-wise and politically too by China, we have no choice but really to be resilient and to stand up against Chinese aggression





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China The Philippines Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr US-China Tensions Maritime Standoffs South China Sea China's Expansive Claims Mutual Defense Treaty Defense Ties Resilience Strengthening Alliances Rapidly Upgrading Defense Infrastructure Potential Contender In The 2028 Presidential E Ferdinand Marcos Jr's Term Ends

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