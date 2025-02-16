The Moonstrucks: The Philippines' Answer to The Beatles

This article explores the legacy of Filipino rock band The Moonstrucks,particularly their vocalist Toto Ealdama, and their impact on the Philippine music scene in the 1960s. It compares them to The Beatles and discusses their influence on subsequent generations of Filipino musicians.

The Moonstrucks (clockwise, from left): Freddie Lozano, Boyet Manahan, Bert Buencamino, Toto Ealdama , Eddie Nicolas, Danny Subido. Contributed photoThe Rolling Stones frontman is now 81 but still prancing onstage and singing the band’s signature song. Another infamous quote about death was from another famous band, The Who, whose lead vocalist Roger Daltrey sang, “Hope I die before I get old,” in the band’s 1965 single, “My Generation.

” Daltrey is 80 and still performing with The Who’s guitarist and primary composer Pete Townsend. The band’s current drummer is Zak Starkey, son of The Beatles’ Ringo Starr. In the Philippines, one musician who died virtually with his boots on was Rene “Toto” Ealdama of the Moonstrucks. In 2023 he still performed with his band, and was 83 when he passed away last Feb. 5. Filipino music fans today who don’t know Ealdama from Adam must see the connection between their idol Pinoy bands and what happened in the 1960s — the decade that gave birth to the local live music scene. “The Moonstrucks came around five or six years after I formed RJ & the Riots in December 1960. I started before the Beatles,” Ramon Jacinto told me in an online chat. Jacinto was in high school when he formed his band, whose early repertoire included songs by the American instrumental rock band The Ventures.Later on, RJ & the Riots would record original compositions. The Moonstrucks would do the same, but in the ’60s it was customary for Pinoy bands to cover foreign tunes, especially those by the Beatles. “When I first witnessed Toto singing, I was impressed with his vocal power and delivery of Beatles songs, particularly his “Mr. Moonlight,” recalls Jacinto. “He clearly was the sound of the Moonstrucks.” Wait a minute, were the Moonstrucks, as its fans claimed, really “the country’s answer to The Beatles”? “Toto did not attempt to exactly copy the Beatles. He had his own style and interpreted Beatles songs very well. The Moonstrucks was also a good, tight band,” explains Jacinto. “The band morphed into a Motown band because Toto’s voice and style was also soulful. His phrasing was good.” What I personally noticed upon seeing a few of the Moonstrucks’ performances in the late ’80s and early ’90s was Ealdama’s energy. “Toto devoted his heart and soul into putting up a good show with their stage uniforms and dance steps. He would kneel down to perform his great version of “MacArthur’s Park” at the Bistro,” Jacinto says, referring to The Moonstrucks’ stint at RJ Bistro, which opened when Jacinto returned to the country in 1986 after years of martial law-induced exile in the United States. “The Moonstrucks provided a good balance in our lineup of Bistro RJ bands as Toto took care of the soul side of the music. I hired the Moonstrucks around 1988 or ’89, two or three years after the Bistro opened. The band came from stints abroad,” recounts Jacinto. “It was amazing he lasted long because, according to his friends, he had such a hearty appetite and loved to eat lechon, and he drank brandy very often,” adds Jacinto, who says Ealdama will be remembered as “one of the pioneering pillars of rock ’n’ roll in the Philippines.”I was born in ’63 — too young to see the bands in those years. (My parents said I was crying when they took me to a cinema in Malabon to watch The Beatles’ movie “A Hard Day’s Night” in 1964.) But my generation — dubbed the martial law babies, which came of age in the late ’70s — had the curiosity to look back into the past like the ’60s, and imagine what it was like to be full of passion to form a band and play the music of one’s youth. Going back to the Moonstrucks, if it was known to be good at covering the Beatles, there was also a band which was said to have been the local counterpart of the Rolling Stones: D’ Downbeats. D’ Downbeats (clockwise, from top): Eddie Reyes, Tony Jalandoni, Joey Smith (center), Tonet Fabie, Charlie Mielieb. Contributed photo First known as Eddie Reyes and D’ Downbeats, the group’s then most popular member was Joey “Pepe” Smith, who provided the lead vocals to the band’s version of Stones tunes. D’ Downbeats would lead a number of Filipino artists who opened for the Beatles’ Manila concert in 1966 at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium. Smith would go on to become one of the inventors of Pinoy Rock when he joined the supergroup Juan de la Cruz in the ’70s





BusinessMirror / 🏆 19. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Moonstrucks Toto Ealdama The Beatles Filipino Music Rock 'N' Roll Philippine Music Scene 1960S Music D' Downbeats Joey Smith Juan De La Cruz

Philippines Latest News, Philippines Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Filipino-Swede, Filipino-American Curling Duo Stuns Top Seeds in Asian Winter GamesUnranked Filipino-Swede Marc Pfister and Filipino-American Kathleen Dubberstein pulled off a stunning upset, defeating both world No. 3 South Korea and world No. 45 Kyrgyzstan in the mixed doubles curling event at the Ninth Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China. The victory marks a strong start for Team Philippines in their curling debut and has boosted morale for the entire team.

Read more »

Jollibee: A Filipino Fast-Food Giant Making Global WavesFrom humble beginnings as an ice cream parlor in Manila, Jollibee Foods Corporation has risen to become a global fast-food sensation, blending Filipino flavors with Western fast food concepts. Its iconic Chickenjoy and Filipino-style spaghetti have captivated taste buds worldwide, while its expansion into international markets has promoted Filipino culture and cuisine. Jollibee's success story is a testament to the Filipino spirit of resilience and innovation.

Read more »

Sun Life Philippines Supports Filipino Artists at the 10th Wish Music AwardsSun Life Philippines and Wish 107.5 FM radio station collaborate to present the 10th Wish Music Awards, celebrating Filipino musical talent and supporting chosen causes. Sun Life acts as the charity sponsor, donating P100,000 to each of four winning artists' designated beneficiaries.

Read more »

The Beatles Nominated for Grammy Despite AI ControversyThe Beatles' AI-assisted song 'Now and Then' is nominated for Record of the Year at the Grammys, sparking debate about the role of AI in music and the award's selection process.

Read more »

The Beatles AI-Helped Song Nominated for Grammy AwardThe Beatles' new song 'Now and Then', created using AI technology to enhance a decades-old demo, has been nominated for a Grammy Award, sparking debate about the role of artificial intelligence in music. The song features vocals from John Lennon, instruments from George Harrison, Ringo Starr, and Paul McCartney, and was produced using AI to isolate and clean up Lennon's vocals.

Read more »

HONOR Philippines Embraces Filipino Resilience and InnovationHONOR Philippines celebrates the country's 125th anniversary by highlighting its commitment to providing innovative products and experiences that empower Filipinos. The brand emphasizes its dedication to reflecting the Filipino spirit of resilience, ingenuity, and optimism in its products and marketing strategies.

Read more »