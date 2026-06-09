The Marcos Minion in the Senate: The Role of Sen. Panfilo Lacson

The news text discusses the role of Sen. Panfilo Lacson, the then Blue Ribbon Committee chairman, in the Marcos regime. It highlights his refusal to hear the testimonies of 18 soldiers, which led to the revolt against the Marcos minions in the Senate.

Two of the 30 photos in the soldiers’ affidavits to prove their claim. Second of three parts WHAT precipitated the revolt against the Marcos minions in the Senate on May 11, was the refusal of Sen.

Panfilo Lacson, the then Blue Ribbon Committee chairman, to hear the 18 soldiers’ testimonies, claiming that it was a ‘joyride. ’ That’s the most conclusive proof that for all his pretensions to be independent, Lacson is Marcos’ main minion in the Senate. Following is the second part of the ‘Brave 18’ affidavit, the first part having been posted in my Monday column





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Marcos Senate Panfilo Lacson Blue Ribbon Committee Joyride Brave 18 Affidavit ICC ICC Personalities Sonny Trillanes George Garcia Comelec Chairman Deliveries To Officials

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