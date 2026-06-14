The Manila Times news for Monday, June 15, 2026, includes several stories. The first one is about the Senate majority bloc being ready for any 'dirty tricks' from Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano during a special session. The second story is about President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s statement on the Senate leadership issue and the need to pass important measures, including the supplemental budget for Mindanao earthquake rehabilitation. The third story is about Sen. Erwin Tulfo urging fellow senators to unite and focus on legislative mandate amidst the power struggle in the Senate. The fourth story is about the New York Knicks winning their first NBA title in 53 years, with Jalen Brunson's performance. The fifth story is about President Donald Trump's statement on a potential agreement with Iran to end the Middle East war and the opening of the strategic Strait of Hormuz to all. The sixth story is about Jordan Clarkson becoming the first Filipino American NBA champion.

The Manila Times news for Monday, June 15, 2026, includes several stories. The first one is about the Senate majority bloc being ready for any 'dirty tricks' from Sen.

Alan Peter Cayetano during a special session. The second story is about President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s statement on the Senate leadership issue and the need to pass important measures, including the supplemental budget for Mindanao earthquake rehabilitation. The third story is about Sen. Erwin Tulfo urging fellow senators to unite and focus on legislative mandate amidst the power struggle in the Senate.

The fourth story is about the New York Knicks winning their first NBA title in 53 years, with Jalen Brunson's performance. The fifth story is about President Donald Trump's statement on a potential agreement with Iran to end the Middle East war and the opening of the strategic Strait of Hormuz to all. The sixth story is about Jordan Clarkson becoming the first Filipino American NBA champion





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Sports Business Senate Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian Senate Leadership Senate Majority Bloc Sen. Panfilo Lacson Sen. Erwin Tulfo New York Knicks NBA Title Jalen Brunson Middle East War Iran Strait Of Hormuz President Donald Trump Jordan Clarkson Filipino American NBA Champion

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