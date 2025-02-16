The Locomotive: A Dreamy James Bond Bentley Brought to Life

Car designer Tony Hunter has realized his lifelong dream of building 'The Locomotive', a fictional 1960s Bentley Continental Mk2 from Ian Fleming's James Bond novels. Using a 1953 Continental R-Type as a base, Hunter spent seven years meticulously crafting a car that embodies the spirit of Bond's automotive adventures.

Ask any James Bond aficionado what car he drove, and the answer is likely to be an Aston Martin. However, the 007 who inhabited Ian Fleming's original novels harbored a fondness for Bentley s. For car designer Tony Hunter, there was one Bond Bentley that stood above the rest: a '60s Continental Mk2 nicknamed 'The Locomotive'. The catch? The car was purely a figment of his imagination. Until now.

Having spent years searching for tangible counterparts to what Fleming described in the novel 'Thunderball' as 'the most selfish car in England', Hunter realized he'd have to bring the car to life himself. Using a 1953 Continental R-Type as a starting point, he shipped it to a bodybuilder in Poland where it spent the next seven years undergoing a remarkable transformation. 'This car is possibly the most famous Bentley that never existed, and I always wondered why no one else had tried to build something like it,' Hunter said. 'I quickly realized why.' What naively began as a projected 18-month build ballooned into a much longer endeavor. But the project's duration paled in comparison to the decades Hunter spent dreaming, sketching, and researching 'The Locomotive'. Unlike the rounded edges of the early 1950s Continentals, Fleming depicted the Mk2's rear end as 'knife-edged' and 'rather ugly', so Hunter exercised some creative license and crafted beautifully streamlined rear fins instead. The aim was to faithfully design something that could have been built in the '50s while staying true to the source material.'The Locomotive' is, of course, no ordinary Bentley. Hunter ensured it was replete with various spy-themed switches and gadgets. Every detail was meticulously considered for its authenticity and tactile appeal. Its working telephone hails from a 1950s RAF bomber, ingeniously wired to an iPhone concealed beneath. Switches for machine guns, oil, and smoke are labeled with the period-correct Gill Sans typeface, and a secret compartment is cleverly hidden behind the speaker grille. The pièce de résistance is a small pop-out drawer containing Bond's essentials: a hip flask, cup, and Benzedrine tablets. Elsewhere inside, the goal was to create a gentleman's club ambiance with plush armchairs and a custom American walnut-veneered dashboard. Throughout Hunter's career, quilted seats have been a personal signature, so even though a Bentley of this era would've featured fluted leather, he jokes, 'flutes are fine but diamonds are forever'





