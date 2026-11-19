Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists in his first game against Milwaukee, leading Miami to a 137-130 win as the Bucks lost their 11th straight.

Giannis Antetokounmpo faced the Milwaukee Bucks for the first time and led the Miami Heat to a 137-130 win on Wednesday night at Kaseya Center.

Antetokounmpo finished with 27 points, 13 rebounds, nine assists and a highlight-reel block against the franchise he led to the 2021 NBA title over his first 13 seasons. Bam Adebayo scored 26 points, including 21 in the first half, and Davion Mitchell added 24 points and six assists as Miami won its sixth straight game and improved to 9-2 over its past 11. Milwaukee has lost 11 straight games, the longest active skid in the NBA.

Also read Giannis guides Heat to comfortable win over Rockets - BusinessWorld Online

Kyle Kuzma led the Bucks with 26 points, and Brayden Burries added 20. Miami made 7 of 18 shots from 3-point range in the first quarter to build a 34-23 lead. Klay Thompson and Adebayo each scored 10 points in the period. Milwaukee missed 10 of its 12 3-point attempts in the opening quarter.

The Heat led 74-48 at halftime behind Adebayo's 21 points. The second quarter featured a dunk attempt by Bucks rookie Brayden Burries that Antetokounmpo blocked. Miami pulled ahead by 30 points at one stage. Antetokounmpo did not make his first field goal until late in the first half, by which time the Heat were up by 24 and firmly in control of the game.

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Miami shot 46.5 percent from the field in the first half, including 13-for-28 (46.4 percent) from 3-point range. Milwaukee shot 34.9 percent overall and 5-for-22 (22.7 percent) from beyond the arc. The teams played to a standstill in the third quarter as Miami led 112-86. Antetokounmpo scored 10 points in the quarter, and his dunk against the Bucks came during that period.

It was never a game until the final moments. Milwaukee outscored Miami 44-25 in the fourth quarter after trailing by as many as 30 points, cutting the final margin to seven. Miami shot 50 percent from the floor for the game and 22-for-48 (45.8 percent) from 3-point range. The Bucks' late 30-9 run did not put the outcome in serious doubt.

Tyler Herro Returns to Miami

Tyler Herro, the key player sent to Milwaukee in the July 6 trade for Antetokounmpo, was booed by Miami fans throughout the night. He finished with eight points and four assists. Herro spoke earlier in the day with reverence for the Heat franchise that drafted him and got his NBA career started. I played seven years here, Herro said.

Pretty much made my career here. It is such a great organization, playing for Spo and under Pat Riley. Drafted here. My kids were born here.

I still got family here. I live here in the offseason, so this is home for me. At the end of the day, it is a great opportunity to come back and play in front of everybody. Like I said, I grew up here, so this is where I became a man.

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Trade Players Contribute for Bucks

The other players involved in that trade also contributed for the Bucks. Kasparas Jakucionis had 20 points, Kel'el Ware had 11 and Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 10. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said the four players Miami had to part with remain held in high regard by the organization. We really do view those guys in such a great regard, Spoelstra said.

It is love. It is just tough. It is an awkward part of the business. We are trying to do something and they are trying to do something.

You have to have the discipline to focus on the task, not the storylines, not the emotions. Milwaukee coach Taylor Jenkins said emotions were inevitable for the returning players. You cannot deny that there are going to be emotions when you return back to a place, whether you were there for a year or for seven years, Jenkins said.

I know they have a lot of positive experiences here, both on the court and in the city, and the relationships they have, but they are on the other side of the coin now. Antetokounmpo heard MVP chants during the game. For the first time, they likely made the Bucks cringe, a sign of how eras and viewpoints have changed.

Giannis Faces Former Team

It was Miami's Vice City night, a collaboration with the makers of Grand Theft Auto VI to celebrate Thursday's long-awaited release of that video game. Antetokounmpo left the court quickly when the game was over. There are not many players in the current Bucks rotation who had big roles when he starred in Milwaukee. Giannis versus Milwaukee was one of the subplots on a night with many of them.

In the end, all eyes were on that matchup, and Round 1 went to Antetokounmpo.