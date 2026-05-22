The Finale of 'Syndicate' Brings Down Tomas and Teases a New Adventure

The final episode sees Tomas arrested, Andrew returning to his radio program, Joey graduating and pursuing a career in law enforcement, and Peter and Jin Ho joining another undercover mission.

The finale opened with the arrest of Tomas, portrayed by Richard Yap, after a risky operation led by Andrew (David Licauco), Joey (Jillian Ward), Peter (Raheel Bhryia), and Jin Ho (Kim Ji Soo).

Joey and Andrew had an emotional conversation where Andrew apologized for his past mistakes and gave Joey a bracelet. Tomas faced a grim fate in prison and got involved in a violent altercation, resulting in him being stabbed. Another shocker was the reunion of Joey, Peter, and Jin Ho, who were working undercover for a new mission involving a dangerous Korean drug lord





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Syndicate Tomas Arrest Andrew Apology Joey Bracelet Undercover Missions Reveal Tomas Fate Andrew's Tirada Express Narrative Joey's Father's Influence On Her Future Career Park Reunion Korean Drug Lord

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