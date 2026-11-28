Surveys show Bam Aquino with the strongest profile among opposition-associated figures for 2028, but the Sara Duterte impeachment fight carries both opportunity and regional backlash risk.

Pulse Asia's Sept. 17 to 24 survey found Sara Duterte at 57 percent in a three-way matchup, against Erwin Tulfo's 18 percent and Bam Aquino's 16 percent.

In a parallel scenario with Risa Hontiveros instead of Aquino, Duterte also received 57 percent, Tulfo had 17 percent and Hontiveros 14 percent. Aquino finished two points ahead of Hontiveros in separate hypothetical contests, but he trailed Duterte by 41 points in that poll. The Pulse Asia fieldwork overlapped with the Senate impeachment trial, including hearings scheduled for Sept. 21 to 23. Its results should not be combined with Tangere's, which used a different survey design and different candidate matchups.

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The national gap, therefore, tells only part of the story. These are separate hypothetical contests, not a direct comparison between Aquino and Hontiveros. Tangere's Nov. 10 to 13 survey tested hypothetical matchups under two pathways: one without a Sara Duterte conviction and one assuming conviction. In the no-conviction scenario, Sara led Aquino 43 to 34 percent, with 23 percent abstaining.

Baste Duterte Leads Aquino in Conviction Scenario

In the conviction scenario, her brother Baste led Aquino 42 to 37 percent. Under conviction, Sebastian Baste Duterte's lead over Aquino narrows to five points, but the regional picture becomes more polarized. Baste's lead in Mindanao grows to 67 to 16, compared with Sara's 64 to 19 without conviction. In Luzon, Aquino's leads are larger against Baste than against Sara.

The national narrowing is consistent with stronger Aquino numbers in the National Capital Region and Luzon, alongside a harder Duterte advantage in Mindanao and the Visayas. The two matchups involve different Duterte candidates, however, and cannot establish that conviction itself would cause voters to move from Sara to Baste or from one camp to another. Without a conviction, Sara led Bam nationally by nine points. Aquino's strongest results came in Luzon, where he led in both groupings.

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He also led among the youngest voters and those aged 51 and above. Sara held substantial leads in Mindanao at 64 to 19 and the Visayas at 50 to 27, as well as the National Capital Region at 47 to 31. In the no-conviction matchup, Aquino led among voters aged 18 to 25 at 41 to 37 percent, and those 51 and above at 41 to 35 percent.

He led in Northern and Central Luzon at 42 to 35 percent, as well as Southern Luzon and Bicol at 40 to 33 percent. Among the opposition-associated names tested, his profile is currently the strongest. In the Baste-versus-Bam scenario, Aquino's regional leads were wider than in the Sara matchup in both Luzon groupings: 44 to 32 in Northern and Central Luzon, and 43 to 33 in Southern Luzon and Bicol. Baste also led in NCR at 45 to 39.

His advantage was much larger in Mindanao at 67 to 16 and the Visayas at 47 to 27. In a separate Baste-versus-Hontiveros scenario, Baste led 46 to 24. The complication is that the same impeachment process that could narrow the national gap may also reinforce the Duterte camp's regional base. Proceedings seen as an effort to punish a Duterte could reinforce a sense of grievance, particularly in Mindanao and parts of the Visayas.

Impeachment Ruling Frames Political Persecution

Rodrigo Duterte's arrest and transfer to the International Criminal Court in The Hague in March 2025 became a powerful symbol for many of his supporters. The Supreme Court later declared the articles of impeachment against Sara unconstitutional and void, citing the constitutional one-year bar and due-process requirements. The ruling did not resolve the underlying allegations, but it gave her camp an opening to frame the controversy as political persecution.

The 2025 midterm elections supplied a concrete illustration of the family's local strength. Rodrigo Duterte won Davao City's mayoralty with 662,630 votes while detained in The Hague. Baste won the vice mayoralty with 651,356. Those results were striking, but they should not be mistaken for a uniform political response across the entire Davao region: administration-backed candidates won other provincial contests.

The local results nevertheless show the Duterte family's continued electoral strength under extraordinary pressure. Tangere's regional figures add another layer: the family's strongest numbers appear in the same areas where a backlash narrative could resonate. That is a risk, not proof that impeachment will produce consolidation. Before turning to that risk, it helps to be clear about what opposition still means.

In the legislature, the term has a formal meaning. In public opinion, it describes a political identity. In an election, it can simply mean a candidate offering an alternative to the administration. These categories overlap but are not the same.

Legislative Blocs Diverge From Public Opinion

In the Senate, Liberal Party Sen. Francis Pangilinan, Akbayan's Risa Hontiveros and Bam Aquino of KANP joined the majority bloc formed in June. In the House, several Liberal Party and Akbayan representatives have been identified with the minority bloc, including Edgar Erice, Cielo Krisel Lagman and Kaka Bag-ao of the LP, and Chel Diokno, Perci Cendana and Dadah Kiram Ismula of Akbayan. The contrast illustrates how party affiliation and parliamentary alignment do not necessarily coincide.

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Joining a majority does not require endorsing every administration position, but it complicates the familiar picture of these politicians as a unified institutional opposition. Public opinion is similarly fragmented. Momentum Research's October survey found 64.9 percent identifying as independents, against 15.2 percent who called themselves administration supporters and 12.4 percent who identified as opposition.

A separate question in the same survey found 44.5 percent identifying with none of the listed camps, 27.8 percent with the Duterte camp, 12.1 percent with an opposition camp associated with Robredo, Aquino and Hontiveros, and 10.5 percent with the Marcos camp. WR Numero's March survey produced a different snapshot: 33 percent Duterte, 22 percent Marcos, 17 percent opposition and 25 percent independent. Because the surveys used different questions and methods, their figures are not directly comparable.

Both, however, point to a large share of voters outside the named camps. Any opposition candidate who wants to win has to reach them. The political calculation is uncertain on both sides. A conviction could leave a closer national matchup for an opposition-associated candidate like Aquino; Tangere's Baste-versus-Bam scenario shows a five-point gap.

Bam Aquino Holds Strongest Opposition Profile

At the same time, the proceedings could rally Duterte supporters around another member of the family and harden regional solidarity. The regional results give reason to take that possibility seriously. Leni Robredo has ruled out a 2028 national run. That removes the opposition's most recognizable name from the presidential field and leaves a practical question: among the figures associated with the 2022 opposition, who currently has the strongest measurable case for 2028?

On the data available, the answer is Bam Aquino. Leni Robredo's decision has not settled who leads the opposition. Its institutional boundaries are blurred, its voters are not united behind one candidate, and its possible standard-bearers occupy different places in the legislature and in public opinion. On the surveys available today, Aquino has the strongest profile among the opposition-associated figures tested.

In Tangere's no-conviction scenario, he leads among the youngest and oldest voters and in the two Luzon groupings; under the conviction scenario, he remains within five points of Baste nationally and leads in Luzon. But the same figures show how firmly the Duterte advantage holds in Mindanao and the Visayas. Whether impeachment weakens the Duterte camp or brings it closer together may prove as consequential as the opposition's choice of standard-bearer.

Bong Habana Ruado is a former public-sector official whose career has spanned government, politics, public policy and the private sector. His current interests include public opinion research, governance data and explanatory journalism, with a particular focus on interpreting political surveys beyond their headline numbers. He holds degrees in political science and law (Juris Doctor) and completed the Strategic Business Economics Program at the University of Asia and the Pacific.