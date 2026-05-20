The Danger of Impeaching Populist Rivals: A Warning from the Philippines

The article discusses the dangers of seeking to eliminate populist rivals through impeachment and other judicial means. It warns against the potential consequences of such actions, citing examples from history and the Philippines.

This is AI-generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article. There's only one effective way to defeat a popular populist personality, and that is to beat her in the only legitimate arena for resolving political conflict in a democracy: the electoral arena .

No shortcuts. Vice President Sara Duterte, I would have abstained in the voting. But first, let me be clear: Sara deserved to be impeached. She committed impeachable offenses.

She stole public funds. She made a false declaration of her and her husband’s assets. She bribed public officials. Impeachment does not take place in a vacuum.

Context is a critical consideration, and the context for last week’s impeachment vote is the vicious power struggle between two corrupt and bankrupt dynasties. It was essentially an effort by one dynasty to behead the other dynasty, deploying a much-abused constitutional provision and mustering all the political and financial capital it could muster.

The absence of any parallel effort to impeach or hold accountable the reigning dynasty for the trillions of pesos that have been stolen from flood control projects makes starkly clear the character of the impeachment exercise. It was a personalistic, dynastic, and partisan effort to destroy a rival.

The only people who were taken in by the lofty language with which the affirmative votes were justified were the very people deploying that discourse in the echo chamber that is the Batasan. As for the people, they were not fooled. Indeed, we would be utterly naïve to think the Filipino people did not recognize that the battle was a zero-sum game to monopolize dynastic power in which they were relegated to the role of bystanders.

There were undoubtedly members of the House who voted for impeachment that were not in the pocket of the Marcoses and Romualdezes, who genuinely believed, as I do, that Sara was guilty of high crimes and misdemeanor, or felt that her coming to power in 2028 would result in a reign of revenge and terror that could even bring back the bad old days of extrajudicial killings. Their decision was most likely based on the calculus that one had no choice but to take the side of the lesser evil.

The only problem with this reasoning is that in allowing oneself to be manipulated into taking sides in a fight between thieves, one does not accomplish anything except maybe postpone the feared outcome and at the price of losing one’s credibility. You lose however noble your intentions are. As the saying goes, ‘If you lie down with dogs, you get up with fleas.

’ But there are weightier considerations in this struggle between the Dutertes and the Marcoses that should strongly reinforce one’s decision not to take sides. Though the protagonists are thieves, this is not a simple struggle between thieves. Ever since the beginning of the rift between the Marcos Jr and Sara, I have maintained that seeking to eliminate, via impeachment and other judicial means, a rival that represents a populist movement is a dangerous illusion.

The short-cut of impeachment and criminal prosecution may, in fact, have the opposite effect of legitimizing and popularizing the target. The precedents for eliminating populist rivals by judicial action are not encouraging. The two impeachment complaints and the 88 criminal charges against Donald Trump were converted by him into an asset that contributed to his decisive victory in the 2024 US presidential elections.

Hitler’s conviction and sentencing for high treason gave him the aura of being a martyr that he skillfully cultivated and launched him on the road to winning electoral power in Weimar Germany. There is only one effective way to defeat a popular populist personality, and that is to beat her in the only legitimate arena for resolving political conflict in a democracy: the electoral arena. There are no shortcuts





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Populist Rivals Impeachment Judicial Action Legitimate Arena Electoral Arena Shortcuts Legitimizing And Popularizing Asset Victory Martyr Populist Movement Regional Oppression Discrimination Anti-Elite Resentments Political Force Populist Threat Storming The Streets EDSA 4

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