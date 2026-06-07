The Danger of Algorithmically Amplified Misinformation: Why Barzaga's Expulsion Is Justified

This column argues that the expulsion of Representative Kiko Barzaga from the House is not an attack on free speech but a necessary measure against the harm caused by his lies and shitposting, which are amplified by social media algorithms and threaten democratic discourse.

The article discusses the controversy surrounding Representative Kiko Barzaga 's expulsion from the House of Representatives and the debate over whether this constitutes an attack on free speech .

It references an opinion piece by Walden Bello, who argues that the expulsion is a severe assault on free speech and could have a chilling effect on democratic institutions. The author of this piece disagrees, contending that Barzaga's behavior-characterized by 'shitposting,' spreading lies, and using inflammatory language-is amplified by algorithms and social media, making it particularly dangerous in the digital age.

The author provides examples of Barzaga's statements, such as claiming evidence is unnecessary outside court and joking about a fire at a government office based on a cat's advice. While acknowledging the importance of free speech, the author asserts that it is not free from consequences and that politicians must be held to higher standards, including self-reflection and self-censorship.

The author concludes that Barzaga's expulsion is justified because his actions, amplified by modern technology, harm the fabric of democracy by obscuring truth and decency online. The piece also contrasts Barzaga's situation with Bello's own past controversial statements, arguing that the algorithmic amplification of rage-baiting in 2026 makes Barzaga's conduct more threatening than Bello's 2010 speech





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Free Speech Kiko Barzaga Walden Bello Social Media Algorithms Misinformation Democracy House Of Representatives Philippines Political Rhetoric Online Harm

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