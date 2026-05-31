The 2000 Grammy Awards and the iconic Jennifer Lopez green Versace dress have been cited as the reason for the creation of Google Images. The dress, designed by stylist Andrea Lieberman, caught the world's attention and became the most popular search query at the time. ALC, a brand founded by Andrea Lieberman, was recently introduced in the Philippines, bringing easy, off-the-rack glam to the local market.

The 2000 Grammy Awards and the birth of Google Images . The iconic Jennifer Lopez green Versace dress has been cited as the reason for the creation of Google Images .

The dress, designed by stylist Andrea Lieberman, caught the world's attention and became the most popular search query at the time. Google executive Eric Schmidt stated that the dress was the catalyst for Google Image Search, which allowed users to find exactly what they were looking for. The dress has become an iconic image of the 2000s pop era, and its influence can still be seen today.

In a recent launch, ALC, a brand founded by Andrea Lieberman, was introduced in the Philippines. The brand is known for its easy, off-the-rack glam, and its arrival in the country was a coup for Rustan's director of business development, Nikki Huang. Nikki has been a client of ALC since 2019 and has had a hand in bringing other brands to the Philippines, including Alice + Olivia.

She believes that the market in the Philippines is ripe for premium and contemporary brands, and she is excited to introduce these brands to the local market. The introduction of ALC and other premium brands is expected to bring more variety to the store and contribute to the growth of the Philippine market





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