The $71.56 Million Brabus Bodo: A €1 Million, 1,000hp V12 Hyper GT in Intense Black

The Brabus Bodo is a €1 million (around P71.56 million) high-performance V12 hyper GT, named in honor of the late Brabus founder, Bodo Buschmann. This extraordinary supercar boasts a 1,000hp engine, carbon fiber body, aluminum chassis, and a disturbing intimacy with the color black. With a 0-100kph time of the low-threes and a top speed of 360kph, the Bodo is a statement piece from a company known for high-horsepower Mercedes-Benz sleeper builds, featuring a 2+2 or 'ish' layout with a boot, comfortable front seats, and enough street presence to make the Batmobile look like a Cozy Coupe.

It's not a movie prop. What you're looking at is called the Brabus Bodo, a €1 million (around P71.56 million), 1,000hp, V12 ‘hyper GT’ with more theater than Broadway and a disturbingly intimate relationship with the color black.

Named in honor of Brabus' late founder Bodo Buschmann, it's a statement piece from a company more famous for high-horsepower Mercedes-Benz sleeper builds. The bespoke body is entirely carbon fiber (black), slung over an aluminum chassis (probably painted black, though you can’t see it). Most of the interior is carbon fiber (black). The wheels are black.

Some of the engine elements (airboxes and the front of the cam covers) are black carbon fiber, and have actual real gold freckles impregnated into the weave for no other reason than it looks cool, the kind of nonsensical detail that makes absolute sense. The engine lives in the depths of the hood, stuffed so far back in the chassis that cylinder 11 looks as if it should warm your right knee, and consists of a 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 developing that headline 1,000hp and 1,200Nm, providing a 0-100kph time in the low-threes for a car that weighs 1,910kg.

Top speed is 360kph, enough to see off quite a few notionally faster supercars. And yet it’s a 2+2 (‘ish’, there’s not much human-sized room back there) with a boot, big, comfortable front seats and enough street presence to make the Batmobile look like a Cozy Coupe. An old-school, full-fat, rear-wheel drive V12 GT in a world that seems increasingly populated with low-calorie, efficient fast cars. The Bodo isn’t a completely clean sheet, though.

If some of the elements sound familiar, that’s because this car is the wayward son of an Aston Martin Vanquish—you can see it in the profile of the glass—re-worked from new. But the big Brabus gets a more menacing, squarer front end with a vented hood, the same tight windowline and an almost boat-tail rear that drops away to knee height. A rear that incorporates a pop-up spoiler in the almost 911-ish rear aero.

But it’s the profile that’ll get you. It is concept-carexceptional, hunkered over 21-inch multi-spoke, dished Monoblocks with bespoke Continental tires, reminiscent of the Mercedes-Maybach Vision 6 (remember that? ) or even the Maybach Excelero of 2005. Both leggy, low, and slinky, outrageous concepts that have an almost gothic sense of occasion.

The DNA of the Aston is more obvious on the inside; the dash top and surfacing are actually different, but the multimedia and switchgear are the same as you’d find in the Vanquish. Which makes sense, and adds the Apple CarPlay Ultra and all the usual luxuries you’d expect to find in a car that you might be tempted to use for transcontinental journeys. This is not a stripped-out racer, and it’s the better for it.

The seats feel similar to the donor, but are Brabusized with new leathers and materials, there’s a new carbon hood to the driver’s display, all the dials and switches re-painted, a big thick wheel and long carbon paddles for the eight-speed ‘box—it genuinely does feel different. There’s even a large glass panoramic roof to stop it feeling too much like the coffin of a depressed vampire





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The Bodo Supercar High-Performance V12 Hyper GT Carbon Fiber Body Carbon Fiber Interior Carbon Fiber Wheels Aluminum Chassis Ally-V12 Engine Aston Martin Vanquish Baroque Styling Intense Black Color Scheme Statesman Piece From Brabus

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