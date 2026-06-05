Thailand joins UN-backed process to resolve maritime dispute with Cambodia

Thailand will join a UN arbitration process chosen by Cambodia to resolve a festering maritime boundary dispute in the Gulf of Thailand. The dispute has been ongoing for over two decades, with two rounds of intense border clashes last year killing nearly 150 people and displacing at least 300,000 on both sides.

Thailand will join a UN arbitration process chosen by Cambodia to resolve a festering maritime boundary dispute in the Gulf of Thailand . Thailand had previously unilaterally ended a 2001 framework pact for talks on a disputed maritime belt.

For more than 25 years, both countries have claimed about 26,000 sq km of sea, estimated to hold nearly 12 trillion cubic feet of natural gas and large volumes of oil, for a total value of $300 billion. Thailand will send two representatives to the UN-backed negotiations, but expressed dismay at Cambodia's decision to use the compulsory conciliation process. Cambodia's Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn said two-way efforts to resolve the dispute had been exhausted, prompting Cambodia's choice.

Despite joining the mediation, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said Bangkok would not hold any other two-way talks, including those to manage and resolve land border issues. The dispute has been ongoing for over two decades, with two rounds of intense border clashes last year killing nearly 150 people and displacing at least 300,000 on both sides.

The UN-backed process will not improve overall ties between the two countries, said Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow, who is also Thai deputy prime minister. The process will be led by a five-member panel that will make non-binding recommendations. So far, only East Timor has used the UN-backed process to successfully resolve a decades-long maritime dispute with Australia, taking just under two years.

Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow expressed hope that the talks could be resolved in a shorter time if they were done in a friendly way through bilateral talks. The dispute is estimated to hold nearly 12 trillion cubic feet of natural gas and large volumes of oil, for a total value of $300 billion. The Thai government has said it will not discuss the restoration of relations yet, and ties have been on edge since the border clashes last year.

The UN-backed process is a compulsory conciliation process under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), which was launched by Cambodia this week. Thailand had previously ended a framework pact for talks on the disputed maritime belt, and Cambodia's decision to use the compulsory conciliation process was made public on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Cambodian government denied Thailand's assertion that it had not been notified ahead of the announcement, and shared images of a timestamped email and paper copy of the notification that they said had been delivered on Tuesday morning. The Thai government has expressed its dismay at Cambodia's decision, and has said it will not hold any other two-way talks, including those to manage and resolve land border issues.

The dispute has been ongoing for over two decades, and the UN-backed process is a new development in the efforts to resolve the dispute. The Thai government has said it will use the UNCLOS process, and will not discuss the restoration of relations yet. The dispute is estimated to hold nearly 12 trillion cubic feet of natural gas and large volumes of oil, for a total value of $300 billion.

The Thai government has expressed its hope that the talks could be resolved in a shorter time if they were done in a friendly way through bilateral talks. The dispute has been ongoing for over two decades, and the UN-backed process is a new development in the efforts to resolve the dispute. The Thai government has said it will use the UNCLOS process, and will not discuss the restoration of relations yet.

The dispute is estimated to hold nearly 12 trillion cubic feet of natural gas and large volumes of oil, for a total value of $300 billion. The Thai government has expressed its hope that the talks could be resolved in a shorter time if they were done in a friendly way through bilateral talks. The dispute has been ongoing for over two decades, and the UN-backed process is a new development in the efforts to resolve the dispute





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