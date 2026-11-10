Thailand Imposes New Noise and Water Rules for Data Centers

Thailand's Cabinet introduces strict environmental regulations for data centers, addressing public concerns over noise, water usage, and energy consumption amid an AI construction boom.

The Thailand Cabinet has approved new regulatory frameworks governing noise levels and water consumption for data centers, a decision reached on Tuesday following a comprehensive review of industry practices. This policy shift responds directly to growing public anxiety regarding the environmental impact of the rapid expansion in artificial intelligence-driven infrastructure construction across the country.

Cabinet Approves New Environmental Standards

Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas emphasized that the utilization of national resources must not negatively impact the general public, stating this principle clearly during a news conference held immediately after the Cabinet's agreement. The government announced in September that it would intensify its oversight of data center operations, specifically instructing developers of nearly 50 projects currently under construction to pause their activities until these new standards were finalized.

Also read Berkshire Hathaway Accelerates Stock Buybacks Under New CEO Greg Abel

The newly proposed standards establish a strict limit on noise emissions at site boundaries, capping them at 70 A-weighted decibels (dBA). According to a comparison chart published by Yale University, this threshold is slightly quieter than the sound produced by a standard household vacuum cleaner, ensuring that operations remain within acceptable noise parameters for surrounding communities.

Water Recycling and Temperature Caps

In addition to noise controls, the government has proposed strict limits on thermal pollution, capping nearby temperature increases to a range of 1 to 2 degrees Celsius to protect local ecosystems. The regulatory framework mandates that all cooling water used in data center operations must be recirculated and thoroughly tested before any discharge is permitted into the environment.

Advertisement

These measures were partly triggered by a specific incident involving an investigation into a data center in Bangkok following reports of an oil fume leak on September 7, 2026. This event highlighted the urgent need for stricter environmental compliance and oversight mechanisms to prevent similar ecological disruptions in the future.

Zoning Changes for Large-Scale Projects

New zoning rules have also been approved in principle to manage the spatial distribution of high-energy facilities. Data centers that consume more than 20 megawatts of energy are required to be located within designated industrial zones and will face significantly stricter regulatory oversight compared to smaller facilities.

Narit Therdsteerasukdi from Thailand's Board of Investment provided an update on the current status of the industry, noting that 57 data center projects have received formal approval across the Southeast Asian country. The current breakdown includes 17 facilities that are actively operating, 20 that have received construction permits, and another 20 that are in the preparatory stages for investment.

Suspending Speculative Investment Plans

Finance Minister Ekniti highlighted that the government received a substantial volume of speculative applications that did not align with genuine investment strategies. He revealed that more than 110 applicants had requested over 30,000 megawatts of electricity, but analysis indicates that only about a quarter or fewer of these entities possess legitimate plans to proceed with development.

Advertisement

To ensure compliance, eligible projects that received approval prior to August 14 will be granted a one-year grace period to meet the newly established environmental guidelines. This timeline allows developers to adjust their operations and infrastructure to align with the strict noise, water, and energy standards mandated by the Cabinet.