Thailand Deports 10 Chinese Nationals Linked to Actor's Kidnapping

Ten Chinese nationals suspected of involvement in the alleged kidnapping and defrauding of actor Wang Xing have been deported from Thailand to face prosecution in China. The suspects were part of a criminal gang operating in Myanmar before being apprehended in Thailand.

BANGKOK — Thai authorities have deported 10 Chinese nationals suspected of involvement in the high-profile alleged kidnapping of actor Wang Xing, who was rescued from a cyber fraud center in Myanmar . The suspects were part of a criminal gang operating in Myawaddy, Myanmar , and are accused of defrauding Chinese citizens, according to a police statement released on Friday.The group was flown out of Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport on Saturday, escorted by Thai immigration police.

The 10 individuals were deported to China at the request of Chinese authorities for prosecution, Thai police stated.The case gained international attention after Wang's dramatic rescue from a scam center in Myanmar in January. Wang alleged that he was lured to Thailand with the promise of an audition but was subsequently smuggled across the border and held captive. Following his rescue, the gang fled Myanmar and relocated to Cambodia before being apprehended in Thailand. Thatchai Pitaneelaboot, a senior police official leading the fight against human trafficking, stated in Friday's announcement that the 10 suspects held various positions within the scam operation, including managers, security personnel, and call center operators who employed deceptive tactics to defraud victims.Thai police have vowed to intensify their investigations into the gang's assets and collaborate with the country's anti-money laundering agency to effectively combat call center scams. The proliferation of scam compounds in Myanmar's border regions has become a major concern, with these facilities often employing trafficked individuals who are forced to work, generating an industry estimated to be worth billions of dollars.





CYBER CRIME HUMAN TRAFFICKING KIDNAPPING THAILAND MYANMAR

